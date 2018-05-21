 
don't
miss
All Sports
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

FIFA World Cup 2018: Inter Striker Mauro Icardi Left Out Of Argentina Squad

Updated: 21 May 2018 23:28 IST

Two-time champions Argentina reached the final in Brazil in 2014, losing to Germany 1-0 after extra time.

FIFA World Cup 2018: Inter Striker Mauro Icardi Left Out Of Argentina Squad
Icardi scored his 29th Serie A goal of the season on Sunday © AFP

Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi, the joint-leading scorer in Italy this season, was a notable omission from Argentina's 23-man World Cup squad named by coach Jorge Sampaoli on Monday. Icardi scored his 29th Serie A goal of the season on Sunday as Inter pipped Lazio to a Champions League place, but he was one of 12 players cut from a provisional 35-man squad revealed last week. The 25-year-old made his Argentina debut in October 2013 but spent four years in international exile before he was recalled last September for the final four World Cup qualifiers. Two-time champions Argentina reached the final in Brazil in 2014, losing to Germany 1-0 after extra time, and will again look to Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi for inspiration in what may well be his last World Cup.

The five-time Ballon d'Or recipient heads a potent attacking line-up that includes Juventus pair Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain, as well as Manchester City's Sergio Aguero. "The goal is to have a great World Cup. We're going to be very competitive. We're going to bank on an attacking game," Sampaoli told a press conference at the national team's training base in Ezeiza, near Buenos Aires.

Argentina needed a hat-trick from Messi in their final qualifier, a 3-1 victory away to Ecuador, to clinch their place at the finals, and results in subsequent friendlies have been concerning.

They were beaten 4-2 by Nigeria in Krasnodar in November and then suffered a humiliating 6-1 defeat by Spain in March, although both losses came without Messi in the side.

"I see him in optimal form, very enthusiastic and doing well physically. He was able to pace himself at training after winning the league title," Sampaoli said of Messi, who scored 45 goals in 54 games for Barcelona this season.

Former Barcelona defender Javier Mascherano was one of six players selected who started the 2014 final, joining Messi, Higuain, Lucas Biglia, Sergio Romero and Marcos Rojo. 

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Giovani Lo Celso was called up after an impressive first full season with the French champions, while only three players -- Franco Armani, Maximiliano Meza and Cristian Pavon -- were selected from home-based clubs.

Argentina are in a challenging Group D, which includes Croatia, Nigeria and World Cup debutants Iceland. 

Argentina 23-man squad:

Goalkeepers: Sergio Romero (Manchester United/ENG), Willy Caballero (Chelsea/ENG), Franco Armani (River Plate)

Defenders: Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla/ESP), Federico Fazio (Roma/ITA), Nicolas Otamendi (Manchester City/ENG), Marcos Rojo (Manchester United/ENG), Nicolas Taglafico (Ajax/NED), Javier Mascherano (Hebei Fortune/CHN), Marcos Acuna (Sporting Lisbon/POR), Cristian Ansaldi (Torino/ITA), Eduardo Salvio (Benfica/POR)

Midfielders: Ever Banega (Sevilla/ESP), Lucas Biglia (AC Milan/ITA), Angel Di Maria (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Giovani Lo Celso (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Manuel Lanzini (West Ham/ENG), Maximiliano Meza (Independiente)

Forwards: Lionel Messi (Barcelona/ESP), Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus/ITA), Paulo Dybala (Juventus/ITA), Sergio Aguero (Manchester City/ENG), Cristian Pavon (Boca Juniors)

Comments
Topics : Argentina Mauro Icardi Lionel Messi 2018 FIFA World Cup Football
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi was left out of Argentine WC 2018 squad
  • Icardi scored his 29th Serie A goal of the season on Sunday
  • Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain were included in the squad
Related Articles
FIFA World Cup 2018: Inter Striker Mauro Icardi Left Out Of Argentina Squad
FIFA World Cup 2018: Inter Striker Mauro Icardi Left Out Of Argentina Squad
FIFA World Cup 2018: Sergio Aguero Says Club Link-Up With Lionel Messi
FIFA World Cup 2018: Sergio Aguero Says Club Link-Up With Lionel Messi 'Impossible'
FIFA World Cup 2018: Sergio Aguero Says He Feels
FIFA World Cup 2018: Sergio Aguero Says He Feels 'Like New' Ahead Of World Cup
Inter Milan Skipper Mauro Icardi, Lautaro Martinez Named In Provisional Argentina World Cup Squad
Inter Milan Skipper Mauro Icardi, Lautaro Martinez Named In Provisional Argentina World Cup Squad
World Cup Hopefuls Spain Crush Argentina, Brazil Edge Germany
World Cup Hopefuls Spain Crush Argentina, Brazil Edge Germany
Advertisement

Advertisement

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Manchester City 38 32 4 2 100
2 Manchester United 38 25 6 7 81
3 Tottenham Hotspur 38 23 8 7 77
4 Liverpool 38 21 12 5 75
5 Chelsea 38 21 7 10 70
6 Arsenal 38 19 6 13 63
7 Burnley 38 14 12 12 54
8 Everton 38 13 10 15 49
9 Leicester City 38 12 11 15 47
10 Newcastle United 38 12 8 18 44
View Full Table»

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.