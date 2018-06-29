 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup 2018, France vs Argentina Round Of 16: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 29 June 2018 13:41 IST

Lionel Messi and Argentina would be keen to get past not-too-impressive France.

World Cup 2018, France vs Argentina Round Of 16: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
France's general demeanour has not been great. © AFP

Lionel Messi and Argentina get things going when they meet France in the first FIFA World Cup 2018 Round of 16 match. While Lionel Messi and his side have had their good and bad days, France have largely been under the radar till their infamous last group match against Denmark, which is the only goalless draw in World Cup 2018 so far. That, and France's general demeanour have not been great, so it would be quite a challenge for them when they take on Argentina, who are running more on adrenaline than any real conviction. However, this makes for a classic and the entire world is waiting.

When is FIFA World Cup 2018 France vs Argentina Round of 16 match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 France vs Argentina Round of 16 match will take place on June 30, 2018.

Where is FIFA World Cup 2018 France vs Argentina Round of 16 match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 France vs Argentina Round of 16 match will be played at the Kazan Arena.

What time does the FIFA World Cup 2018 France vs Argentina Round Of 16 match begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 France vs Argentina Round of 16 match begins at 7:30 pm (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 France vs Argentina Round of 16 match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 France vs Argentina Round of 16 match will be shown on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Ten 3 SD and HD, Sony ESPN SD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2018 France vs Argentina Round of 16 match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 France vs Argentina Round of 16 match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

All broadcast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters.

Comments
Topics : Argentina France Kazan Arena 2018 FIFA World Cup Football France vs Argentina, Round of 16
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Lionel Messi and his side have had their good and bad days
  • France have largely been under the radar
  • Argentina are running more on adrenaline than any real conviction
Related Articles
World Cup 2018, France vs Argentina Round Of 16: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
World Cup 2018, France vs Argentina Round Of 16: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Advertisement

Advertisement

Groups

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Uruguay 3 3 0 0 9
2 Russia 3 2 0 1 6
3 Saudi Arabia 3 1 0 2 3
4 Egypt 3 0 0 3 0
World Cup Table»

Venue Guide
Saint Pertersburg Nizhny Novgorod Saransk Moscow Kallningrad Yekaterinburg Kazan Samara Volgograd Rostov on Don Sochi

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.