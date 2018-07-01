 
World Cup 2018: Javier Mascherano Announces Argentina Retirement After World Cup Exit

Updated: 01 July 2018 00:19 IST

Argentina's most-capped player Javier Mascherano called time on his international career Saturday after the painful World Cup defeat to France.

Javier Mascherano called time on his international career on Saturday. © AFP

Argentina's most-capped player Javier Mascherano called time on his international career on Saturday after the painful World Cup defeat to France. France pipped Argentina 4-3 in a classic encounter to enter the quarter-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Saturday. "It's time to say goodbye," the 34-year-old ex-Barcelona, Liverpool and West Ham midfielder said after Argentina were dumped out in a 4-3 last-16 defeat by France.

"I hope that all the lads who follow in my footsteps can achieve what they are aiming for. There are no more illusions for me," he told Argentina's TyC sports channel.

Mascherano made his international debut in 2003 and went on to appear 147 times for his country.

He played 334 times for Barcelona before leaving at the end of last season for China to join Herbei China Fortune.

(With AFP inputs)

Argentina France Javier Mascherano Kazan Arena Lionel Messi 2018 FIFA World Cup Football France vs Argentina, Round of 16
