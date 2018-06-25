 
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup 2018, Argentina vs Nigeria: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 25 June 2018 16:13 IST

Argentina have to get past Nigeria in their last league match to qualify for the knockouts.

The match will be played at the St. Petersburg Stadium. © AFP

Argentina would be hoping that the impossible doesn't happen when they meet Nigeria in their last FIFA World Cup 2018 Group D match. Having been held to a draw by debutants Iceland, and then being hammered 3-0 by Croatia, Argentina are on the brink of elimination and need everything to according to their plans and hopes in order to ensure that they make it through to the World Cup Round of 16. They would be hoping that Croatia are as ruthless against Iceland in the other game, making Argentina's job a little less impossible.

When is FIFA World Cup 2018, Argentina vs Nigeria match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018, Argentina vs Nigeria match will take place on June 26, 2018.

Where is FIFA World Cup 2018, Argentina vs Nigeria match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018, Argentina vs Nigeria match will be played at the St. Petersburg Stadium.

What time does the FIFA World Cup 2018, Argentina vs Nigeria match begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2018, Argentina vs Nigeria match begins at 11:30 pm (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018, Argentina vs Nigeria match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018, Argentina vs Nigeria match will be shown on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Ten 3 SD and HD, Sony ESPN SD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2018, Argentina vs Nigeria match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018, Argentina vs Nigeria match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

All broadcast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters.

Comments
Topics : Argentina Nigeria Lionel Messi Sergio Aguero 2018 FIFA World Cup Football Nigeria vs Argentina, Match 39
Highlights
  • Argentina meet Nigeria in their last FIFA World Cup 2018 Group D match
  • Argentina are on the brink of elimination
  • The match will be played at the St. Petersburg Stadium
