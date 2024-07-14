Zimbabwe vs India: Zimbabwe vs India 2024 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
9.6 overs (0 Run) The arm-ball now, full and angling into leg, Dion Myers gets stuck in his crease and tries to work it away but misses to get hit on the pads.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Another short delivery, outside off, Sikandar Raza cuts it through point for one.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter, short and on middle, Dion Myers moves back and works it through square leg for a single.
9.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Dion Myers decides to go big now! Tossed up, full and on middle and leg, Dion Myers skips down the track to get to the pitch of it and tonks it over the long on fence for the first biggie of the chase.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and around off, Dion Myers drives it well but straight to covers.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Abhishek Sharma begins with a short delivery, outside off, Dion Myers stays back to cut it away but only manages to stab to point.
Abhishek Sharma is introduced into the attack now. Zimbabwe still need 107 runs in 11 overs!
8.6 overs (0 Run) Quicker, full and on off, Sikandar Raza knocks it down the pitch.
8.5 overs (0 Run) BEAUTY! This is pushed through quicker, full and on off, holds its line a bit, Sikandar Raza prods out to push it away but gets beaten on the outside edge.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Short again and on middle, Dion Myers clips it through square leg for a run.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, Sikandar Raza stays back and punches it to long on for a single.
The Zimbabwe skipper, Sikandar Raza walks out to bat at number 5.
8.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Washington Sundar strikes now! India finally gets the decision and breaks the partnership which was starting to worry them. This is much slower through the air, full and on middle, Tadiwanashe Marumani goes down to sweep it away but is through his shot early and misses it, gets hit around his thigh pads. The umpire raises his finger and Tadiwanashe Marumani walks back without taking the review here.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Floated, short and on middle, angling in, Tadiwanashe Marumani stays back to heave it away but misses and gets hit high on the pads. Another shout for LBW, but turned down again.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Wrong'un once more, on off, turns away, Tadiwanashe Marumani misses it, Sanju Samson fails to collect it as the ball goes off his pads towards shore fine. A bye is taken.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Another googly, full and on middle, turns in sharply, Dion Myers fails to pick this and tries to work it away but gets a slight inside edge onto his pads as the ball lobs over the keeper's head. They cross and the umpire signals it as leg bye. Ravi Bishnoi appeals for it but this time fails to convince his skipper for the review.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted, full and on middle, Dion Myers knocks it to the right of the bowler.
7.3 overs (0 Run) A googly now, full and on middle, turns in, Dion Myers strides out and blocks it out.
7.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That will race away as well! Quicker, shortish and on middle, Dion Myers makes room and exposes his stumps, slashes hard at it and gets a thick outside edge as the ball races past short third for a boundary.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on middle, Tadiwanashe Marumani tucks it through mid-wicket for a single.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Pushed through quicker, full and around off, Dion Myers backs away to cut it but misses as the ball just goes past the stumps.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Another short delivery, on leg, Tadiwanashe Marumani flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
6.4 overs (2 Runs) Short again and outside off, Tadiwanashe Marumani swats it wide of long off where Mukesh Kumar fumbles and allows the second run.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter, short and on middle, Dion Myers uses his feet to punch it to long on but gets cramped up and mistimes his shot towards long off for a run.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on middle, Dion Myers knocks it towards mid on.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Washington Sundar begins with a quicker one, full and on leg, Tadiwanashe Marumani tucks it through mid-wicket for a single.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 16 runs off the over! Zimbabwe finishes the Powerplay strongly here! Flighted, full and on off, Dion Myers goes inside out and lofts it over extra covers, does not time it that well but has enough legs to roll down to the fence for four more runs.
5.5 overs (1 Run) A shout for LBW, but turned down! Shubman Gill takes the review here. This is fired down full and on middle and leg, Tadiwanashe Marumani goes down to swipe it away but misses it to get hit on the pads. It looks like pitching outside leg to the naked eye and Ball Tracking confirms the same as well. The batters did take a leg bye in between. It was a waste of a review for India!
Is that out? Shubman Gill sends it upstairs for an LBW review that was originally turned down by the umpire. The replay rolls on and the UltraEdge shows no spike as the ball passes the bat before hitting the pad. The Ball Tracking though shows that the ball was pitching outside leg! Hence the onfield call of NOT OUT stays.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Oh..wow! Tadiwanashe Marumani is taking on Ravi Bishnoi and how! Flighted, full and around middle, Tadiwanashe Marumani changes his stance completely, gets under the ball nicely and plays the switch hit to perfection over point for another boundary.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Goes a bit short and on off, Tadiwanashe Marumani moves back and pushes it towards cover-point.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fine shot! Tossed up, full but around the pads, Tadiwanashe Marumani gets down on one knee and nails his sweep behind square on the leg side for a boundary.
5.1 overs (3 Runs) Ravi Bishnoi starts with a floater, full and around off, Dion Myers backs away and drills it nicely through covers, Rinku Singh gives a brilliant chase and stops it just in time. Three runs taken.
