Zimbabwe vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Zimbabwe vs India 2024 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Zimbabwe vs India from Harare Sports Club, Harare. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, Sanju Samson drives it to long on for a single to end the over.
7.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Lands it on a length but wayward on off. Just over the tramline!
7.5 overs (2 Runs) Another sloppy effort in the field! Akram bowls this son a fuller length and into the pdas, Sanju Samson whips it straight to deep square leg and sets off for a run. The fielder makes an absolute mess of it trying to pick it up allowing the batters another additional run.
7.4 overs (2 Runs) On a length, outside off, Sanju Samson drives it well to sweeper cover who fumbles to pick it up and allows the batters a couple of runs.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Bowls it on a length and outside off, Sanju Samson with no foot movement looks to cut at it but gets an inside edge onto the pads of the keeper.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Offers width outside off and hurls it on a good length, Sanju Samson slices it straight to the fielder at cover.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Comes from over the wicket and bowls it on a shorter length, on off, Riyan Parag clips it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Very unlikely of a batter to leave that one but Sanju Samson bails out on this one. Full and outside off, Sanju Samson withdraws his shot and lets this one alone.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Flights this one full and on off, Riyan Parag crisps it to deep cover for one more.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Attacks the stumps this time, on a fuller length, Sanju Samson makes room and eases it to long off for a single.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Goes full and closer to the off stump line, Riyan Parag drives it on the full through to sweeper cover for a single.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Tosses this one up as well, outside off, Sanju Samson drives it to long off for a single.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Starts from over the wicket and floats a fuller-length delivery outside off, Riyan Parag reaches out and digs it to deep cover for a single.
5.6 overs (0 Run) End of another good over and Zimbabwe have truly enjoyed this Powerplay having India at 44/3. Hits the back of a length outside off, Sanju Samson just taps it to cover.
5.5 overs (2 Runs) Nice looking shot that! Too full this time outside off, Sanju Samson leans on it and times it beautifully through the gap at covers for a couple of runs.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Angles this into the bodyline on a good length, Riyan Parag tucks it to mid-wicket and gets a single.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Bowls it nicely on a good length outside off, Riyan Parag looks to block at it with a straight bat but the ball doesn't shape back in and beats the outside edge by a lot of margin.
5.2 overs (1 Run) On a shorter length around middle and off, Sanju Samson just dabs it to the off side and squeezes a quick single.
5.1 overs (0 Run) How close was that to the stumps? Blessing Muzarabani hurls it on a hard length and gets the ball to nip back in sharp cutting Sanju Samson in half as he looks to keep it out. The ball zips over the stumps to the keeper.
