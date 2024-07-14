Zimbabwe vs India: Zimbabwe vs India 2024 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Zimbabwe vs India from Harare Sports Club, Harare. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Wide!
18.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length but down the leg, Richard Ngarava misses his flick. Wided.
Richard Ngarava will be the last man to walk in for Zimbabwe.
18.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Mukesh Kumar gets his third now! He goes 'over the wicket and serves this full, outside off, angles it away, Faraz Akram stays in his crease and tries to reach it by throwing his bat at the ball, gets a thick outside edge behind where Sanju Samson moves to his left smartly and takes a good catch. Faraz Akram played a nice little cameo but he too has to walk back now.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Pitched up and on middle, Blessing Muzarabani drills it towards mid off for a single.
18.1 overs (2 Runs) Fuller and around middle, Faraz Akram tries to heave it away but gets an inside edge towards fine leg for a single. Mukesh Kumar has overstepped once again, It is called a No Ball. Free Hit up next...
Who will bowl the penultimate over? It will be Mukesh Kumar (3-0-17-2) to finish his spell of 4.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and around off, Blessing Muzarabani stabs it down the pitch.
Blessing Muzarabani walks out to bat at number 10 for Zimbabwe.
17.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! India are knocking on the door now! Tushar Deshpande hits the hard length this time, on off, Brandon Mavuta has no room to work with and tries to swat it away staying in his crease, but ends up lobbing it back to the bowler where Tushar Deshpande hops up to grab it with both hands, but it spills out. However, he shows good presence of mind and takes it on the second attempt.
17.4 overs (0 Run) On a length and around off, Brandon Mavuta tries to guide it away but fails to lay a bat on that.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Tushar Deshpande follows the batters and bangs in a sharp bouncer, on leg, Faraz Akram gets hurried as he tries to pull it away, gets a glove on that as the ball goes on to hit him on the chest and rolls away. They cross.
17.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Faraz Akram is playing a blinder here! This is full again but around off this time, Faraz Akram picks up the length early, moves down and across to revere scoop it over the short fine for a boundary now. Zimbabwe needs 50 in 17 balls now!
17.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is a top shot! Tushar Deshpande serves this full and around leg, Faraz Akram moves to the leg side to make some room, presents the full face of the bat and launches it nicely over the bowler's head for a biggie.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Bangs this into the pitch, on middle, Faraz Akram pulls it away towards deep square leg for one.
16.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! There she goes! Zimbabwe needs a lot more of these! Shivam Dube serves this full and angling in the pads, Faraz Akram picks it up nicely and whips it over the deep square leg fence for a biggie.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Short again from Duve, on middle, Brandon Mavuta rolls his wrists and pulls it through square leg for one.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Uppish but safe! Good length this time, on middle, Faraz Akram uses his feet but mistimes his swipe in the air, the ball lands well in front of mid-wicket. They cross.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and on middle, Brandon Mavuta pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Hard length and around middle, Brandon Mavuta pats it down towards mid on, Akram wants the run but is sent back.
15.6 overs (2 Runs) Quicker, full and around off, Faraz Akram drills it just wide of deep point for an easy brace. Singles and doubles won't do it for Zimbabwe here!
15.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted, full and on middle, Brandon Mavuta sweeps it towards deep square leg for one.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Goes short again, on middle, Faraz Akram nudges it through mid-wiket for a run.
15.3 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! Sanju Samson let go of an opportunity here! Fires this one full and around off, Faraz Akram takes a couple of steps out to lift it away but gets an outside edge behind, Sanju Samson fails to grab it, the ball rolls away from him as there was a stumping chance as well.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Quicker, short and on middle, Brandon Mavuta punches it through covers for a single.
Brandon Mavuta walks in to bat next for Zimbabwe.
15.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND GONE! Zimbabwe are falling like ten pins here! They have lost their last four wickets for just 10 runs. Abhishek Sharma pushes this quicker through the air, short and just around off, this one skids through, Clive Madande backs away and tries to cut it away but only manages to get a thin outside edge behind where Sanju Samson takes a sharp catch. India three wickets away from the win now!
Match Reports
- Zimbabwe vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Zimbabwe vs India 2024 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Zimbabwe vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Zimbabwe vs India 2024 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Zimbabwe vs India: Zimbabwe vs India 2024 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 18.3 overs, Zimbabwe, chasing a target of 168, are 125. The live updates of Zimbabwe vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Zimbabwe vs India 2024. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Zimbabwe vs India 2024 today match, ball by ball commentary, Zimbabwe vs India, Zimbabwe vs India live score, Zimbabwe vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Zimbabwe vs India 2024 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.