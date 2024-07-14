Zimbabwe vs India: Zimbabwe vs India 2024 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Zimbabwe vs India from Harare Sports Club, Harare.
Zimbabwe, on the other hand, will be happy with their overall bowling effort, but they know that they could have done a bit better in the death overs and restricted India to a lesser total. Sikandar Raza took the new ball but it was a disastrous start as he conceded a couple of sixes on the first two balls. However, he turned things around and sent back the dangerous Jaiswal in that over itself. Richard Ngarava and Blessing Muzarabani continued the momentum and got a wicket each in the Powerplay.
India finishes with a flurry! 30 runs off the last couple of overs and they have got closer to that 170-run mark. However, the wicket is a good one to bat on and the Men in Blue would have hoped for something near 180 here. After the onslaught from the Indian openers in the last game, everyone would have thought that they would continue that form. Yashasvi Jaiswal picked up from where he left off but perished in the very first over. Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill also went back to the hut after playing a couple of good shots. They were in a spot of bother but Sanju Samson took responsibility and steadied the ship alongside Riyan Parag. They kept the scoreboard ticking and found the odd boundaries, but Parag could not break the shackles and was dismissed. The duo added 65 runs together, but Samson changed his gears after that and notched up a good half-century, but he too wasn't able to stay around till the end. Shivam Dube and Rinku Singh played a few lusty blows at the death and helped their side to decent total.
19.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! That will help! India end on 167/6 in 20 overs. Faraz Akram bangs this one on a back of a length and on leg, Rinku Singh takes a step out looking to hoick it across the line but misses. The ball clips him high on the thigh and races away to fine leg fence for a boundary. 14 runs come off this final over for India.
19.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Break in play works well for Rinku Singh! Faraz Akram ladns this right in the arc around off, Rinku Singh gets low in his stance and picks it up beautifully launching it over the bowler's head for a maximum.
Slight halt! Faraz Akram took a hard blow on his left palm. The physio is on to check on him but it is nothing series and we are good to go again.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Serves a full toss around middle and off, Washington Sundar is surprised by the delviery and slices it off the upper half of the bat towards long off for just a single.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Full and outsdie off, Rinku Singh gets low and drives it dead stright. The bowler sticks his left hand out and makes the stop but the batter cross.
19.2 overs (2 Runs) Angles it in on a good length around middle and leg, Rinku Singh looks for the sweep but mistime it behind square leg for a couple of runs.
Washington Sundar comes out to the middle now.
19.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! A comedy of errors but Sikandar Raza does enough to get the wicket! Faraz Akram bowls it full and outsdie off, Rinku Singh gets low on a knee and looks to loft it over cover. He doesnt get the timing right and ends up firing it to the left of Sikandar Raza at short cover. Raza tries to catch it with both hands but spills it out. Shivam Dube sets himself off for a run but Rinku Singh sends him back. Sikandar Raza throws the ball back to the bowelr who knocks the bails off at the bowler's end to see the back of Shivam Dube who was looking very dangerous.
Who will bowl the last over? It will be Faraz Akram. He has conceded 29 runs in his three overs.
18.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! After three great deliveries, Richard Ngarava has given it all away in the next three! Hurls this one on a length and on leg, Shivam Dube looks to tickle it fine and manages to get some bat on it. The ball races away to the fine leg fence for a boundary. India will now be looking to get to the 170-run mark.
18.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Shivam Dube switches gears and how! Ngarava attempts the yorker but serves a juicy full toss into the stumps, Shivam Dube stands tall and clubs it over mid on for a maximum.
18.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Powerful shot from the big man! Richard Ngarava serves it on the full outside off, Shivam Dube clears his front leg out and frees his arms crunching it past mid off for a much needed boundary.
18.3 overs (1 Run) This is turning out to be an exceptional over and a spell from Richard Ngarava! Nails the toe-crushing yorker into middle and leg, Rinku Singh digs it out to the leg side and gets a single.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Hits the deck on a length and over off, Rinku Singh looks to swipe it across the line but only gets an under edge back onto the deck.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Nails the yorker into the pads, Shivam Dube gets his front leg out and jams it in front of mid-wicket and gets a quick single.
Richard Ngarava (3-0-13-1) to bowl the penultimate over.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Sees the batter step out and bowls it on a length attacking the stumps, Rinku Singh adjusts well and cuts it straight to the fielder at point.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Continues to dig it short and hits the surface hard over middle and leg, Shivam Dube gets his bat up and dabs it to square leg for a single.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length and on off, Rinku Singh cuts it to deep third man for a single.
Rinku Singh is the next man in. We know he packs a punch and India will need him to fire along with Dube if they want to get anything near 170.
17.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! An incredible catch in the deep and India now lose half their side. More importantly, they lose the set batter! Blessing Muzarabani digs it short and angles it into the right-hander around middle and leg, Sanju Samson waits back and looks for the pull but mistimes it to deep mid-wicket. Tadiwanashe Marumani charges in from the deep and slides forward taking a sharp low catch.
17.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not a very convincing hit but Sanju Samson gets enough bat on it to bisect the fielders. Short and on middle, Sanju Samson pulls it off the toe end of the bat towards deep square leg for a boundary.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Comes from over the wicket and hits the shorter length outside off, Sanju Samson gets across and looks to scoop it over but fails to connect.
Blessing Muzarabani (3-0-13-1) to bowl out now.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Bowls it full and into middle and leg, Sanju Samson squeezes it out to mid-wicket for a single.
16.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Fires it full but sprays it down leg for another wide.
16.5 overs (2 Runs) Goes full and attacks the pads, Sanju Samson gets deep in the crease and looks to sweep. He mistimes his shot to short fine who dives and makes the stop. The batters get two runs off it.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle and leg, Shivam Dube punches it to deep cover for a single.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Misses out on that one does Shivam Dube! A loopy full toss outside off and Shivam Dube is caught off guard.
16.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Spills this down leg on a fuller length for a wide.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Goes full and straigth, Sanju Samson drives it back to the bowler who fails to hold on to it as the batters cross for a run.
16.1 overs (2 Runs) FIFTY for Sanju Samson! This has been top batting performance from the vice captain. Raza digs it short and on leg, Sanju Samson rocks back and whacks it to deep backward square leg for a couple of runs.
15.6 overs (1 Run) On a length and on off, Sanju Samson pulls it to long on for a single.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! Hits the deck hard and angles it across, outside off, Sanju Samson looks to pull but the ball keeps low off the deck beating the blade.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Continues to keep it on a short of a length and around off, Shivam Dube dabs it late and steers it to short third man for a single.
15.3 overs (1 Run) On a back of a length around middle and off, Sanju Samson whips it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
15.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a shot! Sanju Samson making it look incredibly easy at the moment! Full and outside off, Sanju Samson takes a step closer to the line and lofts it with utmost precision on the timing sending the ball over long off for a six.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Angles it away outside off and on a hard length, Sanju Samson tries to cut it away but misses by the extra pace on the delivery.
