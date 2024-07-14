Zimbabwe vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Zimbabwe vs India 2024 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Zimbabwe vs India from Harare Sports Club, Harare. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) A bouncer this time over middle and leg, Faraz Akram ducks at it and hopes for it to be called a wide. The umpire deems it a fair delivery.
14.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Oh hello, where has that come from? Fuller and on off, Faraz Akram clears his front leg and heaves it over mid on for a boundary off his first ball.
Faraz Akram is the next man in.
14.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Wickets are now tumbling in a jiffy! Shivam Dube gets is second and the wheels are coming off of the Zimbabwe wagon. On a back of a length and over middle, Johnathan Campbell swivels across and looks to pull it away but doesn't time it right. The ball flies straight into the bread basket of Tushar Deshpande at deep square leg who didn't have to move an inch.
14.3 overs (1 Run) On a back of a length over off, Clive Madande just dabs it to the off side and steals a quick single.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Beaten again! Hurls it on a hard length just further away from that off stump line, Clive Madande with no foot movement looks to push at it but gets beaten again.
14.1 overs (0 Run) What a peach by Shivam Dube! Hits the tight length around off, Clive Madande looks to poke at it but is beaten on the outside edge.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Bowls the wrong one around off, Johnathan Campbell slices it to short third man for just a single.
13.5 overs (2 Runs) Shorter and on off, Johnathan Campbell drives it to deep cover for a couple of runs.
Clive Madande walks out to bat now. Zimbabwe still needs 81 off 38 balls.
13.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Another mix-up between these two and Sikandar Raza has to pay the ultimate price! Ravi Bishnoi fires this full and on middle and leg, Sikandar Raza looks to sweep but doesn't quite get the timing right. He hits it straight to the fielder at short fine and Johnathan Campbell calls him for the run. Shivam Dube collects the ball and throws it at the bowler's end and manages to clip a bail. Sikandar Raza was caught miles outside the crease!
13.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker and fuller into middle and off, Sikandar Raza with a good prod just taps it to the off side. Sikandar Raza wanted the run but is sent back by Johnathan Campbell.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, Johnathan Campbell drives it to long off for a single.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Goes full and bowls the wrong one outside off, Johnathan Campbell hops back and looks to cut it away but gets beaten.
12.6 overs (1 Run) On a shorter length and on off, Johnathan Campbell cuts it to deep point for a single.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Bowls it on a length, on off, Johnathan Campbell punches it straight to the fielder at backward point and sets off for the run. Sikandar Raza sends him back in time and luckily for him, the fielder, Riyan Parag misses the direct hit at the striker's end.
Johnathan Campbell is the next man in.
12.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Another one bites the dust and Shivam Dube joins the wicket tally! Dube hits the deck hard and angles it into the right-hander around middle and leg, Dion Myers takes a step out making room for himself to go big but is cramped for room. He tries to adjust but cuts it to the left of backward point. Abhishek Sharma moves swiftly and takes a good low catch to his left.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Bowls the slower one outside off and on a good length, Sikandar Raza gets closer to the line and slaps it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
12.2 overs (1 Run) On a back of a length and over middle, Dion Myers charges down the track but is cramped for some room. He adjust pretty well and cuts it over to deep point for a single.
Rinku Singh is out of the field for the moment. He is receiving some treatment on his knees. Also, India are bowling their fifth and sixth bowlers in tandem here. This phase will be crucial for both sides and could decide the outcome of this game.
12.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bowls it on a good length but down leg. Dion Myers looks to sweep it fine but doesn't get any bat on it.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Comes from over the wicket and lands it on a length, outside off, Dion Myers waits back and punches it straight to the man at mid off.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Tosses this one full and on off, Dion Myers crisps it to cover and gets a single.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, Sikandar Raza slices it to deep cover for a single.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Pitched up around middle and leg, Sikandar Raza pushes to the right of the bowler.
11.3 overs (1 Run) A tad shorter than the last one, outside off, Dion Myers cuts it off the inner half of the bat towards third man for a single.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Bowls it full and on off, Dion Myers taps it to cover.
11.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A boundary of the first ball and this sets the over nicely for Zimbabwe! Abhishek Sharma bowls it full and wide on off, Dion Myers with an arm extension slices it over backward point for four runs.
10.6 overs (2 Runs) Digs it short and outside off, Sikandar Raza gets across yet again and pulls it along the ground to deep backward square leg. The fielder from the deep square leg sprints to his right and throws the ball back into the field as he steps outside the ropes. The batters get two runs off it.
10.5 overs (1 Run) On a length and on off, Dion Myers drives it to mid off and scampers across for a single.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Continues to bowl short and outside off, Sikandar Raza gets across and picks the length right, swiping it away to deep mid-wicket for a single.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Digs this marginally short and well outside off, Dion Myers reaches out and cuts it to deep point for one.
10.2 overs (0 Run) On a back of a length and into middle and off, Dion Myers drives it straight to cover.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Starts from over the wicket and lands it on a good length over middle and leg, Sikandar Raza covers the line and nudges it to fine leg for a single.
