Zimbabwe vs India 2024
Live Updates of Today Match between Zimbabwe vs India from Harare Sports Club, Harare. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
14.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Shivam Dube goes big now! We know how dangerous he can be especially against the spinners. Flighted, full and around middle, in the slot, Shivam Dube's eyes light up here as he clears his front leg and smokes it over the long on fence for his first biggie of the game.
14.4 overs (2 Runs) Fires in a wide yorker now, outside off, Shivam Dube squeezes it out wide of sweeper covers for a brace.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Darts this one full, on off, Shivam Dube bunts it out towards extra covers.
Shivam Dube walks out to bat at number 6 for India.
14.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Excellent catch in the deep! Zimbabwe finally breaks the partnership and this was coming after a couple of tidy overs from them. This is tossed up, full and on off, turns away a bit, Riyan Parag stays back in his crease and tries to slog it through the line, but the away turn takes the top edge of his bat as the ball flies in the air towards long off, Richard Ngarava runs a long way forward and reverse cups it nicely with the sun in his eyes as well. India four down now!
14.1 overs (0 Run) Clever bowling! Brandon Mavuta sees the batter early changing his stance, fires this one full and down the leg side, Riyan Parag is in no position to play the reverse sweep and misses. Pressure building!
A change of ends for Brandon Mavuta as he comes in to bowl his final over.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Slower again, full and on middle, Riyan Parag eases it towards long on for one more. Another terrific over from Blessing Muzarabani!
13.5 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and on middle, Sanju Samson pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for one.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Nice change of pace! Pitched up and on off, Riyan Parag is a bit early into his push, chips it uppishly but wide of covers for a run.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Action replay! This is a bit fuller and on off again, Riyan Parag tries to heave it across the line again but the length is just not there for that shot. He fails to connect again.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Blessing Muzarabani lands this on a good length and around off, keeps a bit low, Riyan Parag swings wildly across the line but misses as the ball goes under his bat to the keeper.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and on off, Sanju Samson dabs it towards point for a single.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Faraz Akram hits the length hard and on the fifth stump line, skids through, Riyan Parag gets beaten by the pace and misses his cut shot.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Touch fuller and on middle, Sanju Samson works it towards long on for another run.
12.4 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length and just outside off, Sanju Samson punches it nicely wide of sweeper covers, Tadiwanashe Marumani runs to his left and dives well to push it back inside. Two runs taken.
12.3 overs (1 Run) On a length and on middle, Riyan Parag clips it through square leg for another run.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, on middle, Sanju Samson pulls it to deep square leg for a run.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Pitched up and around off, Riyan Parag drills it through covers for a single.
Faraz Akram (2-0-23-0) comes back into the attack.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Flighted, full and on off, Riyan Parag taps it through covers for one.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Quicker, short and outside off, Sanju Samson stabs it through cover-point for a single.
11.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX MORE! Gorgeous shot to bring up the fifty-run partnership between these two! Brandon Mavuta gives this some more air, on off, turns away a bit, Sanju Samson goes inside out, lofts it over extra covers, times it to perfection as it sails over the fence for half a dozen more. He made that look easy!
11.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! New Balls Please! Tossed up, full and on middle, in the slot, Sanju Samson clears his front leg out of the way and launches it high and handsomely over the bowler's head for a 110-meter six.
What a monstrous hit from Sanju Samson and we will need a new ball!
11.3 overs (1 Run) Fires in another wide yorker but this is way outside off, Sanju Samson leaves it alone and the umpire signals the wide this time.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Darts this on full and outside off again, Sanju Samson tries to go for the reverse sweep but fails to reach it. No wide given though.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted, full and well outside off, Sanju Samson leaves it thinking it will be a wide but it goes just inside the tramline.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Darts this one full and on off, Sanju Samson backs away and drives it through covers for one. Just five runs off the over!
10.5 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on off, Sanju Samson strides out and pushes to short covers.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Goes short, on middle again, Riyan Parag stays back and nudges it through mid-wicket for a run.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker, full and on middle, Riyan Parag jams it down the pitch where Raza moves to his right and stops it well.
10.2 overs (2 Runs) A bit short and on middle, Riyan Parag tucks it with soft hands through mid-wicket, pushes for the second run and makes it quite easily in the end.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter, full and on off, Sanju Samson drills it down to long off for a single.
