4.6 overs (1 Run) Nicely bowled! Goes straight and attacks the stumps with the angle coming into the right-hander, Dion Myers is equal to the task and tucks it to square leg for a single.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Drags the length down and bowls it on off, Dion Myers cuts it well but finds the fieler at cover.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Angles it into the left-hander on a fuller length and attacks the stumps, Tadiwanashe Marumani taps it in front of cover ad steals a quick single.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Good bowling! Short of a length and on leg, Tadiwanashe Marumani gets cramped up as he tries to pull and misses it. The Free Hit costs the nothing but Tadiwanashe Marumani will want to make the most of the life given to him.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Timber! That is an absolute jaffa from Mukesh Kumar! Oh..wait! The siren goes off here and Indian celebrations are cut short. It is a No Ball for overstepping and a Free Hit will follow now. This is full and around middle, straightens a bit after hitting the deck, Tadiwanashe Marumani stays back to play at it but does so down the wrong line, as the ball sneaks past the outside edge to shatter the stumps.
4.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! TWO IN TWO! Mukesh Kumar goes a bit fuller this time, on middle, angling in, Tadiwanashe Marumani tries to use his wrists and flick it through mid-wicket, but gets a thick inside edge as the ball runs away past deep square leg for another boudnary.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cut away! Mukesh Kumar lands this short of a length and outside off, nips away a bit, Tadiwanashe Marumani gets the chance to free hi arms and crunches it though point for a smashing boundary.
3.6 overs (0 Run) On a back of a length, outsdie off, Dion Myers tries to push at it but gets beaten on the outside edge.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Hurls it on a shorter length at 140 clicks, over off, the ball doesnt quite bounce much and zips over the off pole as Dion Myers sways away.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Lands it on a length around off, Tadiwanashe Marumani waits deep in the crease and pushes it to backward point for a single.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Sharp bouncer on middle and leg, Tadiwanashe Marumani does well to duck and leave it alone for the keeper to collect.
3.2 overs (0 Run) At 138 kph, goes full and attacks the stumps, Tadiwanashe Marumani nudges it to mid off with delicate hands.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Angles this across on a good length and on off, Tadiwanashe Marumani just hops back and stabs it to the off side.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and into middle and off, Dion Myers blocks it back to the bowler.
2.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice way to open the account and Dion Myers is up and running! Mukesh Kumar bowls it fractionally short of a length on middle and off, Dion Myers waits back and rolls his wrist over the short-arm pull through square leg for a boundary.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Bangs it short and gets the ball to kick off the surface over off, Dion Myers ducks and leaves it alone.
Dion Myers comes out to the middle now.
2.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Straight into the trap! Zimbabwe lose two in quick succesion and India right on top at the moment. Mukesh Kumar serves it short and on off, Brian Bennett stands deep in the crease and looks to slash it away over point. He mistimes his shot and slices it straight down the throat of Shivam Dube at third man.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Gets the ball closer to the off stump line here! On a good length just around that fifth stump line, Brian Bennett makes a bit of room and looks to push it away but gets beaten again.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Hurls it on a length outsdie off with a hint of away movement, Brian Bennett looks to cut it through covers but gets beaten on the outside edge.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Bowls this full and attacks the stumps, Tadiwanashe Marumani nudges it to the leg side with soft hands.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top, top shot! Deshpande digs it short and angles it away around off, Tadiwanashe Marumani quickly rocks back and crunches it through point for a boundary to get off the mark.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Nice delivery that from Tushar Deshpande! Angles this one across on a hard length, outside off, Tadiwanashe Marumani is tentative on his push and gets beaten comprehensively on the outside edge.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Drags the length down and bowls it around off, Brian Bennett tucks it to thrid man for a single.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Two-in-two and Zimbabwe trying to ease some pressure off! Too full from Deshpande into the stumps, Brian Bennett flicks it beautifully through square leg for a boundary.
1.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A hostile welcome to Tushar Deshpande! Starts from over the wicket and bowls it full into middle and leg, Brian Bennett gets his front leg out and drives it straight with full presentation of the bat face past the bowler for a boundary.
Tushar Deshpande to share the attack.
0.6 over (0 Run) Goes a tad fuller this time around off, Tadiwanashe Marumani stabs it back onto the deck.
0.5 over (1 Run) First runs off the bat for Zimbabwe! Mukesh Kumar bangs it on a shorter length over middle and leg, Brian Bennett looks to pull but mistimes it to square leg for a single.
0.4 over (0 Run) Bangs it into the surface again on a good length but well outsdie off, Brian Bennett with no foot movement looks to fetch it from the outsdie but gets beaten.
Brian Bennett walks out to bat number 3.
0.3 over (0 Run) OUT! CHOPPED ON! Mukesh Kumar gets the first breakthrough and Wessly Madhevere has to walk back for a duck! Kumar bangs it outside off, on a shorter length. The ball just nips back in a bit off the deck as Wessly Madhevere looks to cut it square of the wicket on the off side. He gets a thick inside edge and the ball rockets back onto the stumps on a bounce.
0.3 over (1 Run) WIDE! Attempts the in-swinger but bowls it on the wrong line, down leg.
0.2 over (0 Run) A loud appeal for caught behind but the umpire stays unmoved. After a lot of discussion, Shubman Gill decides not to review it! Mukesh Kumar hits the deck hard outside off on a length with away swing, Wessly Madhevere takes a good stride out and looks to cut it away but misses.
0.1 over (0 Run) Starts from over the wicket and hurls it on a nagging length outside off with some away movement. Wellington Masakadza watchfully leaves the ball alone.
