Zimbabwe vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Zimbabwe vs India 2024 Live Cricket Score
Live Updates of Today Match between Zimbabwe vs India from Harare Sports Club, Harare.
4.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! IN THE AIR.....AND GONE! Richard Ngarava gets the big wicket of the Indian skipper here now.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Three dots in a row now! Short of a length and on middle, Shubman Gill plays his favorite short-arm jab but straight to mid-wicket.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Touch fuller and on off, Shubman Gill drives it on the up firmly but finds extra covers.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Hard length and around off, Shubman Gill tries to punch it away but misses.
4.2 overs (2 Runs) DROPPED! A tougher chance this time but you need to take these at this level. This is short and wide outside off, Shubman Gill goes for the cut again but gets a thick outside edge towards third man, Johnathan Campbell runs forward and dives in, but fails to grab it as the ball was dying on him. Two runs taken. The first drop was not costly. Will this one be?
4.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and around off, Shubman Gill tries to cut it away but this is too close to his body, he misses it.
3.6 overs (0 Run) BEAUTY! Blessing Muzarabani lands this on a good length and in that channel outside off, shapes away, Sanju Samson looks to play but gets beaten on the outside edge.
Sanju Samson walks out to bat at number 4 for India.
3.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND GONE! Blessing Muzarabani gets his man now! He expects the batter to attack and bangs this one hard into the pitch and keeps it away as well, Abhishek Sharma gives charge again, but has to reach out for it a bit more this time, only manages to nick it behind where Clive Madande makes no mistake. That drop does not cost that much for Zimbabwe!
3.4 overs (0 Run) Good length now, in that channel outside off, keeps low this time, Abhishek Sharma tries to guide it away from his crease but fails to connect.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, nips away with extra bounce, Abhishek Sharma this time misses out on his cut. Good comeback from Blessing Muzarabani!
3.2 overs (4 Runs) DROPPED AND FOUR! That should have been taken! Short of a length and around off, Abhishek Sharma skips down the track and slaps it away, fails to keep it down and hits it towards point, Johnathan Campbell leaps up, gets both hands on that but the ball bursts through it, and races away to the boundary. Abhishek Sharma gets a life here and this could be very costly just like it did in the 2nd T20I.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Blessing Muzarabani starts with a full delivery, on off, Shubman Gill knocks it towards mid off for a single.
Blessing Muzarabani is introduced into the attack now.
2.6 overs (1 Run) On a length and on middle, Shubman Gill nudges it through mid-wcket for one.
2.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! MORE! 15 runs already with one ball still to go! This is short of a length and just outside off, Shubman Gill accepts the width on offer and places his cut nicely between point and cover-point for another boundary.
2.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Elegantly played! Faraz Akram serves this a touch fuller, on middle, Shubman Gill makes room to access the off side, keeps his head still and with a high elbow caresses it beautifully through covers for a boundary.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Hits the length hard and on off, Shubman Gill pats it down towards covers.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and on off, Abhishek Sharma steers it towards point where the fielder dives and parries it away. They cross.
2.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Welcome to the game, Faraz Akram! He begins with loose delivery here, short and on middle, sits up nicely for the batter, Abhishek Sharma gets on top of the bounce and pulls it powerfully towards the wide long on fence where it lands directly on the cushions for half a dozen runs.
Faraz Akram in introduced into the attack.
1.6 overs (1 Run) On a length and on off, Abhishek Sharma drops it in front of point for a run. Just two off the over!
1.5 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Richard Ngarava hits the good length this time, on middle and leg, gets some extra bounce, Abhishek Sharma makes room and tries to guide it away but fails to lay bat on that.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Touch fuller and on off, Abhishek Sharma steps across and tucks it to the leg side.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Good length and on middle, shaping in, Shubman Gill stays back and dabs it in front of covers for a single.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and well outside off, there is width on offer but Shubman Gill mistimes his cut and stabs it down to point.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Richard Ngarava begins with a hard-length delivery, on the sixth stump line, angling away, Shubman Gill leaves it alone.
It will be Richard Ngarava to share the new ball attack from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Flatter, full and on middle, Abhishek Sharma blocks it out down the pitch. 15 runs and a big wicket from the first over. Eventful!
0.5 over (2 Runs) Flighted, full and around of, Abhishek Sharma pushes it towards extra covers where the fielder dives over the ball and allows the second easily.
Abhishek Sharma walks out to the middle at number 3 for India.
0.4 over (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED'EM! Sikandar Raza has the last laugh here! He breaks the opening pair right in the first over and this is a huge wicket for Zimbabwe. This is the in-swinger and it is executed to perfection, unlike the first delivery, on middle, skids through as well, Yashasvi Jaiswal backs away to drive it through covers but plays down the wrong line as the ball holds its line a bit, goes through and uproots the leg stump out of the ground. 93 in the last game but Jaiswal has to go back early here!
0.3 over (0 Run) Short again, on middle, Yashasvi Jaiswal stays back and punches it to the bowler.
0.2 over (0 Run) Goes short and around off, Yashasvi Jaiswal cuts it away but straight to point.
0.1 over (6 Runs) SIX! Yashasvi Jaiswal makes full use of the Free Hit! This is floated, fullish and on middle, Yashasvi Jaiswal backs away a bit, extends his arms and lofts it over the bowler's head for another biggie.
0.1 over (7 Runs) SIX! BANG! A freebie straight up from the Zimbabwe skipper! Sikandar Raza starts with a loopy full toss, on middle, the form that Yashasvi Jaiswal is in, he was never going to miss that and whacks it over the deep square leg fence for a biggie. To make matters worse for the hosts, Raza has overstepped here. It is a No Ball and a Free Hit is up next.
In all readiness for the final game of this series to begin! Both the umpires make their way out to the middle and the Zimbabwe team is seen in a huddle before spreading out to take the field. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill are the openers for India and they stride out to take guard. Sikandar Raza, the skipper of Zimbabwe has the new ball and will start the proceedings. Right then, here we go!
PITCH REPORT - Tino Mawoyo and Abhinav Mukund are at the centre. Tino says this is the same deck and pitch number 2 on which 300 was scored in the last game. Further adds that on the west the boundaries are short and are big to the east and are the same as the last game. Abhinav joins and says that there was pace and bounce on this deck in the previous game and it still looks like a belter of a pitch. Further adds that there are no footmarks and 180 would make it a great game for cricket.
Richard Ngarava is also down for a chat. He says that he is feeling well and he put in hard yards to get back from the knee injury. Adds that playing for a couple of different franchise leagues has helped him to adapt to various conditions better but it is all about doing the simple things right. Mentions that he and Blessing have worked together for all long time and enjoys playing with him. Says they both encourage each other and hopes to pick up five-for in the same.
Sanju Samson is down for a quick chat. He says the emotions of winning the World Cup are still circulating around and he couldn't stop smiling for a few hours after the game and is incredibly lucky to be a part of the team. Adds that it was an incredible team effort and the management did really well. Talks about this game and suggests that there could be a few changes in the order with players getting more game time. Further talks about leading the Rajasthan franchise and says he understands the different perspectives of approaching games with him being around a mix of youngsters and experienced players in that side.
India (Playing XI) - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Riyan Parag (In place of Ruturaj Gaikwad), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Kumar (In place of Khaleel Ahmed).
Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza (C), Johnathan Campbell, Dion Myers, Clive Madande (WK), Brandon Mavuta (In place of Tendai Chatara), Faraz Akram, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava.
Shubman Gill, the captain of India says that they would have batted first anyways. Adds that spinners have bowled well in this series while the pacers have contributed equally as well. Mentions that he is happy with how evey player showed the hunger as it is not easy to play back-to-back matches in this format. Informs they have made a couple of changes as Mukesh Kumar and Riyan Parag comes into the side.
Sikandar Raza, the skipper of Zimbabwe says that they will bowl first. Adds that the wickets tend to get better later on and they will look to make use of it. Mentions that they want to play well and they have the motivation and the skill set to finish the series on a high. States that Tendai Chatara sits out after 4 consecutive games and Brandon Mavuta comes into the side.
TOSS - Sikandar Raza finally calls it right in this series. Zimbabwe have elected to BOWL first.
India, after a shaky start, have been outstanding, winning three consecutive games to clinch the series. The last match was a masterclass, with Jaiswal and Gill leading India to a 10-wicket victory. The skipper has notched up a couple of fifties, while Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma and Rinku Singh have delivered fantastic knocks, with Abhishek even scoring a century. Washington Sundar and Ravi Bishnoi have been impressive with their spin, consistently baffling the hosts. Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan have spearheaded the pace attack effectively, and Tushar Deshpande made a notable debut in the previous game. With the series already in the bag, India might rotate their squad to test their bench strength. Can they secure a fourth consecutive win, or will Zimbabwe end on a high note? Stay tuned for the Toss and team news!
Zimbabwe have shown flashes of brilliance in this series but have struggled to maintain momentum when it mattered most. Their standout moment was a fantastic performance in the first match, where they defended a low total against a strong Indian batting lineup. Sikandar Raza has been exceptional, contributing significantly with both bat and ball, though he hasn't received much support. The top order remains a concern, but Clive Madande and Milton Shumba have stepped up as reliable middle-order batters and will be eager to continue their form. Blessing Muzarabani has been their standout bowler, consistently troubling the batters with his pace and bounce. Zimbabwe's squad brims with potential, and it's just a matter of capitalizing on the crucial moments in the game.
Hello and a warm welcome, folks! After four thrilling matches, we're all set for the fifth and final T20I. India have already clinched the series with a commanding performance in the last game and will be aiming to wrap it up with a 4-1 scoreline. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, will be playing for pride and looking to finish on a high note by securing a consolation victory.
... MATCH DAY ...
