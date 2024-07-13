Zimbabwe vs India: Zimbabwe vs India 2024 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Zimbabwe vs India from Harare Sports Club, Harare. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (2 Runs) 2 runs.
9.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Men in Blue getting along nicely here! Short of a length and just around off, it is enough for Shubman Gill to pounce on that and swat it away past mid off this time for four more runs. 17 runs off the over then!
9.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SLAPPED AWAY! Christmas comes early for the Indian skipper! Faraz Akram once again bowls this short and gives width to the batter, Shubman Gill does not miss out and cuts it hard through point for another boundary. 100 up for India!
9.3 overs (1 Run) Good length and on middle, Yashasvi Jaiswal swipes it away to deep mid-wicket for a run.
9.3 overs (3 Runs) Not good from Zimbabwe! Hard length but way down the leg side, Yashasvi Jaiswal misses his flick, Clive Madande moves to his right but only manages to parry it past short fine, the fielder chases it down. Wided and two byes taken.
9.2 overs (1 Run) On a length and on leg, Shubman Gill nudges it through mid-wicket for a single.
9.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! You cannot bowl him there! Faraz Akram lands this back of a length and outside off, Shubman Gill frees his arms and crunches it through covers for a lovely boundary.
8.6 overs (1 Run) A bit short and on middle, Shubman Gill works it through square leg for one more. 14 runs off the over!
8.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a shot! Sikandar Raza floats this up a bit and just around off, Shubman Gill clears his front leg away, gets underneath the ball and launches it high and handsomely over the long off fence for a biggie.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter, full and on off, Yashasvi Jaiswal drills it to long off for one.
8.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Incredible timing! Tossed up, full and on middle, Yashasvi Jaiswal gets to the pitch of it and times his drive excellently down the ground, Sikandar Raza gets a hand on it on his follow-through but it still races away to the fence for a boundary. Raza is not happy with the effort from the fielder in the deep here.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Fires this one full and on off, Yashasvi Jaiswal uses his feet and drills it ard down the pitch, Sikandar Raza grabs it with his right hand. The crowd thinks it is a catch but it is bump ball.
8.1 overs (2 Runs) Floated, short and around off, Yashasvi Jaiswal moves back and cuts it away towards deep point for a couple of runs.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Pitched up and on off again, Shubman Gill drives it firmly but straight to short covers. Three dots in a row to end the over then. Just two runs off it. Zimbabwe needs wickets here.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Faraz Akram lands this on a good length this time and around off, skids through this time, Shubman Gill is late on his cut shot.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Extra bounce! Short of a length and outside off, takes off sharply of the surface, Shubman Gill looks to cut it but gets beaten by the bounce here.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Slower one now, full and on middle, Yashasvi Jaiswal tucks it towards mid-wicket for a run.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Hard-length delivery around off, Shubman Gill punches it through covers for a single.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Shubman Gill dabs it down to point.
6.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is a lovely shot! Sikandar Raza gives this one some more air and around off, Yashasvi Jaiswal skips down the track this time, stays leg side of the ball and smears it wide of long off for another boundary. It was not that far from the fielder but it was fiercely hit which gave him no chance.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on the pads, Shubman Gill clips it to short fine for one.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted, full and on middle, Yashasvi Jaiswal sweeps it towards deep square leg for a single.
6.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! FIFTY FOR JAISWAL! Fifth T20I half-century and he is proving his worth here. Tossed up, full and on off again, Yashasvi Jaiswal makes room for himself, gets low and bludgeons it through covers for a boundary.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Goes short and around off, Yashasvi Jaiswal cuts it straight to point.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Sikandar Raza starts with a flatter delivery, full and outside off, Yashasvi Jaiswal backs away and slashes at it but misses, the keeper fails to collect it cleanly.
5.6 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Blessing Muzarabani hits the length outside the off stump and gets the ball to move away after pitching. Shubman Gill offers a front-foot defence but is beaten but the away movement.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Hits the length on top of the off stump line, Shubman Gill slaps it on the bounce towards mid off.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Holds the length back outside off. Yashasvi Jaiswal goes back in his crease and guides it through point for a single.
5.3 overs (2 Runs) Short and wide outside the off stump line. Yashasvi Jaiswal looks to cut the ball hard but only manages to get an inside edge on the crease and the batters pick up a single. The wicketkeeper throws at the bowler's end and Sikandar Raza on the back up, fumbles the ball for another run as overthrows.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Stays on the pads from a shorter length. Yashasvi Jaiswal gets a hit on the thigh pads towards short fine leg.
5.1 overs (2 Runs) Hits the length on top of the leg stump line. Yashasvi Jaiswal drives it to mid on for a single and the fielder hits the wickets causing an overthrow for the second run to Yashasvi Jaiswal.
