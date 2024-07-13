Zimbabwe vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Zimbabwe vs India 2024 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Zimbabwe vs India from Harare Sports Club, Harare. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Rinku Singh grabs another one and sends back the well-set Wessly Madhevere!
9.5 overs (1 Run) Bangs it short on the off stump. Brian Bennett pulls it along the ground to deep mid-wicket for a single.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Hits the length hard at the batter and gets the extra bounce. Wessly Madhevere drops it down towards square leg and gets a single.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Just short at the stumps. Brian Bennett pulls it away to deep square leg and gets a single.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off once again from a shorter length. Brian Bennett slaps it well but hits it straight to Ravi Bishnoi at point for the second time.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Hits the length hard just outside the off stump. Brian Bennett stays on the crease and taps the ball straight to point.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Floats the ball up outside the off stump line. Wessly Madhevere drives it well but straight to covers.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on the off stump. Brian Bennett drives it to long off for a single.
Brian Bennett walks out to bat number 3.
8.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Rinku Singh grabs an easy catch and Abhishek Sharma gets the breakthrough! Abhishek Sharma drops another short ball on the stumps and Tadiwanashe Marumani goes back deep in the crease and launches the ball high in the air but is not able to get the desired timing to take the ball for half a dozen. The ball goes straight to Rinku Singh at deep mid-wicket who takes it easily.
8.3 overs (2 Runs) Drops the ball short on the off stump. Tadiwanashe Marumani gets deep into the crease and launches the ball to the right of Shivam Dube at long on and the batters run another couple.
8.2 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up, full and on middle, Tadiwanashe Marumani drills it wide of long off, Shivam Dube is a bit late to react and the batters take the second run here.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Abhishek Sharma starts with a short delivery around off, Wessly Madhevere backs away and slaps it to sweeper covers for a single.
7.6 overs (1 Run) On the stumps and Wessly Madhevere gets deep in the crease and flicks the ball to deep mid-wicket for a single.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Just short outside the off stump. Tadiwanashe Marumani plays it late to short third for a single.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Fires in a yorker, on middle, Tadiwanashe Marumani digs it back to the bowler.
7.3 overs (2 Runs) Floats the ball on the leg stump. Tadiwanashe Marumani flicks it again into the mid-wicket gap and the batters run another couple. This is turning out to be a brilliant start for Zimbabwe.
7.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! On the pads and punished well! Tadiwanashe Marumani gets down on a knee to a ball fired on the leg stump and slogs it to the left of deep square leg for a boundary on the bounce. What a shot!
7.1 overs (2 Runs) Just short on the pads. Tadiwanashe Marumani flicks the ball to the right of mid-wicket for a couple of runs to bring up the FIFTY partnership.
6.6 overs (2 Runs) Holds the length back on the pads. Wessly Madhevere taps it into the mid-wicket gap and the batters run brilliantly for a couple.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Short and wide outside the off stump lone. Tadiwanashe Marumani cuts it to the right of long off and gets a single.
Zimbabwe takes a good review here and the openers are still going at a decent rate.
6.4 overs (0 Run) A huge shout for LBW, and up goes the finger! This one comes back in enough to do the damage. Ravi Bishnoi drags it short on the stumps and gets the ball to spin into the batter. Tadiwanashe Marumani looks to pull the ball but gets a hit on the pads. The Umpire raises the finger and Tadiwanashe Marumani takes the review. The Ball Tracking shows that the ball is pitched outside the leg stump line and Tadiwanashe Marumani survives.
6.3 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Wonderfully bowled by Ravi Bishnoi! Tosses the ball up outside the off stump and gets the ball to nip away from the left-hander. Tadiwanashe Marumani looks to flick it but gets beaten.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Floats the ball up on the off stump. Wessly Madhevere drives it to long off for a single.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Drags the ball short just outside the off stump. Wessly Madhevere stays back and taps the ball to covers.
5.6 overs (2 Runs) Floats the ball outside the off stump line. Tadiwanashe Marumani drives it to the right of long off and the batters finish a couple of runs. Good running between the wickets.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Short and wide outside the off stump. Wessly Madhevere moves around and thumps the ball to long on for a single.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Holds it back on the pads. Tadiwanashe Marumani flicks the ball to short fine leg for a single.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on the leg stump line. Tadiwanashe Marumani looks to move around and slog the ball but loses his footing and falls on the crease. The ball hits him on the pads outside leg stump.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Tries the reverse sweep once again! Washington Sundar fires the ball hard on the surface and gets the ball to bounce extra. Wessly Madhevere looks to play the reverse sweep once again but gets the bottom of the bat for a single.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Holds the length back on the off stump line to Wessly Madhevere who gets back deep in the crease and taps it straight to the fielder.
