Zimbabwe vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Zimbabwe vs India 2024 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Zimbabwe vs India from Harare Sports Club, Harare. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
IND vs ZIM Latest Score
15.1 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
Match Reports
4th T20I, India in Zimbabwe, 5 T20I Series, 2024, Jul 13, 2024
Match Ended
ZIM
152/7 (20.0)
IND
156/0 (15.2)
Harare Sports Club, Harare
India beat Zimbabwe by 10 wickets
