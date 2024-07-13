Zimbabwe vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Zimbabwe vs India 2024 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Zimbabwe vs India from Harare Sports Club, Harare.
India, on the other hand, will be happy with their overall bowling effort. They were not able to pick up a wicket in the Powerplay for the first time in this series but pulled things back nicely in the middle and death overs. It was the part-timers who got them the breakthroughs this time as Shivam Dube and Abhishek Sharma removed the openers to shift the momentum. Khaleel Ahmed was decent as well and got a couple of wickets to his name. Tushar Deshpande had a tough debut but managed to get his maiden T20I wicket while Washington Sundar also chipped in with one. Ravi Bishnoi did not pick up any wickets but was very economical and put the pressure on te batters. Their bowlers were clever with the pace variations at the death and restricted the hosts just over 150. However, Zimbabwe have already defended a low total in this series and will take confidence from that, but this wicket looks like a batting deck and India will back themselves to seal the series here. Join us in a bit for all the exciting action in the second essay.
Zimbabwe failed to finish with a flurry but still posted a fighting total here! Zimbabwe were finally able to build up a good opening stand for the first time in this series. Both the openers got off to decent starts and were able to utilize the Powerplay as well none of them could play that long knock and lost their wickets in quick succession. They suffered a mini-collapse after that in the middle overs but it was their skipper Sikandar Raza who took them out of the trouble with a fighting knock of 46 off just 28 balls. However, he had to perish at the death and the hosts huffed and puffed to their way over the 150-run mark. They will feel that with the start that they got, they should have got 15-20 runs more here.
19.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Clive Madande takes on the bigger side of the ground and only manages to hit the ball flat and straight to Rinku Singh at deep mid-wicket. Khaleel Ahmed gives away 5 runs in the last over for 2 wickets. India restrict Zimbabwe to 152 runs in 20 overs.
19.5 overs (1 Run) Short and wide outside the off stump. Faraz Akram pulls it to deep mid-wicket for just a single.
19.4 overs (2 Runs) Fuller on the leg stump line. Faraz Akram flicks the ball to the right of deep square leg for a single.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Bowls a slower ball outside the off stump line, and Clive Madande slogs the ball to deep mid-wicket for a single.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Pitched up and around off, Faraz Akram drags it down to long on for a single.
Faraz Akram walks out to bat now.
19.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT & BOWLED! Slower ball from a good length on the leg stump line from Khaleel Ahmed does it for Dion Myers who looks to flick the ball but gets a top edge flying up in the air. Khaleel Ahmed runs towards the ball and takes a good catch to get rid of Dion Myers.
Who will bowl the last over? It will be Khaleel Ahmed (3-0-27-1).
18.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Innovation at its best! Short ball outside the off stump and Clive Madande stands tall on the crease and plays the upper cut to perfection over the head of short third for a much-needed boundary.
18.5 overs (2 Runs) Fuller outside the off stump line. Clive Madande launches the ball up to the left of sweeper covers and the batters run a quick couple.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Hits the length outside the off stump with pace. Nips back into the right-hander. Clive Madande gets beaten completely as he looks to tap it to point.
Clive Madande is the next man in.
18.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Change of pace working wonders for Tushar Deshpande as he gets his first wicket T20I wicket for India. Bowls a slower ball wide outside the off stump line. Sikandar Raza moves away and looks to hit the ball straight over the bowler, but the change of pace does not allow him to do that. In the end hits it straight up towards Shubman Gill at covers who takes a good catch.
18.2 overs (2 Runs) Nails a yorker on the leg stump line. Sikandar Raza drives it well to the right of deep point and gets a couple. Good fielding in the deep to keep it to a couple.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Short on the pads. Dion Myers taps it down to deep square leg for a single.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Tosses the ball up on the off stump line. Dion Myers drops it down straight at point. The fielder looks to hit the stumps at the batting end but misses and the batters get a single as over throws.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Shorta nd wide, slapped away to sweeper covers for a single.
17.5 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! Wayward outside the leg stump from Ravi Bishnoi. Drags it down with pace and neither the batter nor the wicketkeeper Sanju Samson could get to it in time. The ball runs away for a boundary.
17.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads from a shorter length. Dion Myers flicks the ball to deep square leg for a single.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Floats the ball up outside off. Dion Myers strokes the ball straight to point off the front foot.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Holds it short outside the off stump with poace. Dion Myers slashes hard but misses the ball completely.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Holds the length back outside the off stump. Sikandar Raza plays at it late to short third and the batter run a quick single.
Ravi Bishnoi to bowl out now. He has conceded just 13 runs in his three overs.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Hits the length outside the off stump. Sikandar Raza stays back in the crease and tucks it to sweeper covers for a run to end the over.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Short and wide. Dion Myers gets an inside edge running towards third man for just a single.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Drops the ball short at the batter. Sikandar Raza flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
16.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Sikandar Raza playing the skipper's knock! Khaleel Ahmed bowls on a good length outside the off stump line and Sikandar Raza sets in deep in the crease and slams the ball straight over the bowler's head for a flat six.
16.3 overs (5 Runs) NO BALL AND FOUR! DISASTER! Khaleel Ahmed bowls a full toss high outside the off stump and Sikandar Raza stands tall and slaps the ball high over mid off and gets it to go for a boundary.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Wayward slower ball outside the off stump line. Wide given by the Umpire.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, wide outside the off stump from over the wicket angle. Dion Myers looks to go over covers but gets a thick outside edge falling just infront Shivam Dube at short third, who gets a hit on his right leg and gives away a single.
16.1 overs (2 Runs) Good length and around off, Dion Myers pushes it towards extra covers where Tushar Deshpande lets it through and allows the second run. The debutant is not having a great time so far.
15.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads this time and Dion Myers drives it to deep square leg for a single.
15.5 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, fuller to the right-hander. Dion Myers drives it to the right of long on and runs a quick couple of runs.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Short and wide, bowled slowly. Sikandar Raza slaps the ball to the sweeper covers for a single.
15.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Sikandar Raza takes on the bigger side and clears it well! Fuller from Washington Sundar on the stumps and Sikandar Raza slogs the ball high and long for a massive six over deep mid-wicket.
15.2 overs (2 Runs) Holds the length back outside the off stump. Sikandar Raza plays at it late and times it nicely to the right of short third and gets back for a couple of runs.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Floats the ball up outside the off stump to the new batter. Dion Myers taps it to the right of point and runs a single to get off the mark.
