Live Updates of Today Match between Zimbabwe vs India from Harare Sports Club, Harare. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Quicker, full and on middle, Yashasvi Jaiswal tries to slog it away but gets an inside edge onto his pads, We will need another over here.
14.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! OUTSTANDING FROM THE SOUTHPAW! Brian Bennett flights this up around off, Yashasvi Jaiswal uses his feet to go inside out this time, extends his arms nicely and smashes it over the long off fence for half a dozen more.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Short again and on middle, Shubman Gill punches it down to long on for a run.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Floated, short and on off, Shubman Gill pushes it straight to covers.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Fires this one down he leg side, Shubman Gill tries to paddle it away but misses. Wided.
14.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! The Indian skipper is in a hurry now! Tossed up, full and around middle, Shubman Gill skips down the track, gets to the pitch of it and dispatches it over the long on fence for a massive six. India two hits away now!
14.1 overs (2 Runs) Just short on the leg stump line. Shubman Gill stays back on the crease and drops the ball towards deep square leg on the long side of the ground and pushes for a couple of runs to bring up is second FIFTY in the series as a Captain.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Drops it short outside the off stump. Yashasvi Jaiswal walks in and pulls the ball straight to min on. The batters dont take a single.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Just short outside the off stump. Shubman Gill taps the ball to sweeper covers for a single.
13.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SLAPPED! Hits the length outside the off stump and allows Shubman Gill to open his arms and slap the ball between covers and mid off for a superb four runs. India getting closer and closer.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Clean take behind the stumps! Tendai Chatara hits the good length and gets the ball to move away. Shubman Gill looks to go straight but misses the ball. The wicketkeeper who is up on the stumps takes a clean gather.
13.2 overs (2 Runs) Nice short-arm jab from Shubman Gill to a short ball on the stumps to the left of deep square leg for a couple of runs.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Hits the length hard on top of the leg stump. Shubman Gill walks away and keeps down the extra bounce well towards covers.
Tendai Chatara is back on.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Swings one into the right-hander. Shubman Gill drives it on the front foot to long on and keeps strike for the next over.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller on the off stump line. Yashasvi Jaiswal drives the ball to long off for a run.
12.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! PLACEMENT TO PERFECTION! Faraz Akram holds the length back outside the off stump line and Yashasvi Jaiswal stays inside the line of the ball and slices it late finding the gap between point and short third to perfection and gets himself another boundary.
12.3 overs (2 Runs) Drops the length back outside the off stump. Yashasvi Jaiswal pulls it away to the right of deep mid-wicket who does a good job diving to his right and keeping it down to 2 runs.
12.2 overs (1 Run) On the good length just on top of the off stump line. Shubman Gill drives it back to the bowler and Faraz Akram misfields it and gives away a single.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Pitches the ball up outside the off stump line. Yashasvi Jaiswal makes room and drives it to long off for a single.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Slower ball on the pads from a good length. Yashasvi Jaiswal tucks it to deep mid-wicket with comfort and runs a single.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Pitches the ball outside the line of the off stump and makes Shubman Gill reach for the delivery as he drives it to sweeper covers for a run. Good over so far.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Another ball from a shorter length at the batter. Yashasvi Jaiswal drops it down towards deep square leg for a single.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Hits on the good length hard on top of the stumps. Yashasvi Jaiswal stays deep in the crease and blocks it off back to the bowler.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Slower ball outside the off stump line. Yashasvi Jaiswal looks to move in and play the scoop but the lack of pace on the delivery beats the batter again.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Bangs it in short on the stumps line. Yashasvi Jaiswal moves away and looks to slice it but the ball takes off well and beats the batter. Good take behind the stumps by the wicketkeeper.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Overpitched and around off, Shubman Gill reaches for it and squeezes it straight to extra covers. India needs just 38 runs to win now!
10.5 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller and on middle, Yashasvi Jaiswal swipes it off the inner half of the bat towards deep square leg for one.
10.4 overs (1 Run) On a length and on middle, Shubman Gill plays his favourite short-arm jab down to long on for a run.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Richard Ngarava lands this on a hard length and outside off, angling away, Shubman Gill tries to cut it away but misses.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and on middle, Yashasvi Jaiswal heaves it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
10.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That will go the distance! Richard Ngarava bangs this short but angling down the leg side, Yashasvi Jaiswal picks up the length very early, transfers his weight on the back foot and whacks it over the deep square leg fence for a biggie.
