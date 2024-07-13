Zimbabwe vs India: Zimbabwe vs India 2024 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
14.6 overs (1 Run) Drags his length back, on middle, Dion Myers works it through mid-wicket for one more.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Quicker, full and on leg, Sikandar Raza clips it to short fine for one.
Dion Myers is the next batter in for Zimbabwe.
14.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! That is an excellent piece of fielding from Ravi Bishnoi! A sensational catch in the last game and a brilliant run out now. This is pushed through quicker, short and on middle, Sikandar Raza pats it down to the leg side, there is a huge mix-up between the batters as Campbell is sent back when he is halfway through, Bishnoi is quick to collect the ball and hits bullseye at the bowler's end falling backwards . Unfortunate end to Campbell's inning here!
14.3 overs (1 Run) Another short delivery, on for, Johnathan Campbell punches it through cover-point for one.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Goes short again and on leg, Sikandar Raza moves back and paddles it wide of short fine for a run.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter delivery, short and around off, Johnathan Campbell cuts it to deep point for a single.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Flighted, full and on middle, Sikandar Raza turns it to the leg side.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length and on middle, Johnathan Campbell stays back and works it away towards long on for one.
13.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Washington Sundar strikes now! Brian Bennett's struggle in the middle comes to and end now. This is slower through the air, short and just around off, Brian Bennett rocks back and tries to slap it away but unfortunately fails to get the elevation and hits it straight to Yashasvi Jaiswal at short covers who makes no mistake. Zimbabwe three down now and Johnathan Campbell is the next man in for them.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Just short outside the off stump. Sikandar Raza cuts it to sweeper covers for a single.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Half tracker on the stumps. Brian Bennett flicks it towards the mid-wicket gap and runs a single.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Holds the length back outside the off stump. Sikandar Raza slaps the ball to covers point and runs a single.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Short and around middle, Sikandar Raza moves back pats it through mid-wicket for one. That brings up 2000 T20I runs for Raza!
12.5 overs (0 Run) Quicker, full and outside off, Sikandar Raza slices it on the bounce to point.
12.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Sikandar Raza goes big now! Tossed up, full and on middle, in the slot as well, Sikandar Raza's eyes light up as he clears his front foot and tonks it over the long on fence for a biggie.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on off, Brian Bennett drives it through covers for another run.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Short again and around off, Sikandar Raza stays back and cuts it to deep point for a run.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter, short and on leg, Brian Bennett nudges it through square leg for a single.
11.6 overs (2 Runs) Change of pace, short again and around off, Sikandar Raza rolls it his wrists and pulls it through mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and on middle, Brian Bennett heaves it towards deep square leg for a run.
11.4 overs (0 Run) On a length and on off, Brian Bennett pushes it towards short covers. He needs to get a move on here.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Excellent bowling! Shivam Dube serves this a bit full and around off, this one takes off sharply, Brian Bennett has a poke at it but gets surprised by the extra bounce as it zips past the outside edge.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and on middle, Sikandar Raza nudges it through mid-wicket for a single.
11.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor delivery and rightly punished! Short of a length and angling down the leg side, Sikandar Raza gets inside the line of it and swipe it away past short fine for a boundary.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Quicker, full and on off, Sikandar Raza pushes it through covers for one.
10.5 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Ruturaj Gaikwad drops a sitter here! Flighted, full and on off, turns away, Brian Bennett tries to slog sweep it away but gets a top edge, the ball goes in the air, Ruturaj Gaikwad at extra covers tries to settle under it but never looks like taking it and spills it out. Bennett gets a life here and gets a single as well.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Floated, short and on off, Sikandar Raza stays back and guides it towards point for a single.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter, full and on leg, Sikandar Raza blocks it out on the pitch.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Uppish but safe! Tossed up, full and on off, grips and turns away with extra bounce, Sikandar Raza prods out to block but gets an outside edge as the ball loops up but falls well in front of short third.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Short and around off, Brian Bennett moves back and cuts it through point for a single.
