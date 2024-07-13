Zimbabwe vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Zimbabwe vs India 2024 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Zimbabwe vs India from Harare Sports Club, Harare. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller on the pads this time and allows Yashasvi Jaiswal to flick the ball to deep square leg for a single to end the over.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Drops it short to the left-hander. Yashasvi Jaiswal stays back in the crease and blocks it off.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Very full on the stumps and Yashasvi Jaiswal plays the on drive straight to mid on.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Short at the batter with pace again. Shubman Gill tuns the ball to the right of mid-wicket and sets off for a quick single. Good running!
4.2 overs (0 Run) Hits the length hard on top of the stumps. Shubman Gill stays back in the crease and flicks the ball straight to mid-wicket.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Short and wide, cut away straight to deep point for a single.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Just short outside the off stump line, Yashasvi Jaiswal drops the ball down and runs a quick single to end the over.
3.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Yashasvi Jaiswal shows his presence of mind! Faraz Akram drops it back outside the off stump and Yashasvi Jaiswal gets back in the crease and plays at it late to the left of short third and the ball runs away to the fence.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Pitches it up this time, on off, Yashasvi Jaiswal pushes it to covers.
3.3 overs (2 Runs) Good length and on the leg stump line again, Yashasvi Jaiswal nudges wide of short fine and picks up another easy double.
3.2 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length and around leg, Yashasvi Jaiswal tucks it off his hips nicely wide of deep square leg for a brace.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Faraz Akram begins with a shorter delivery, on middle, Shubman Gill stays back and pulls it towards deep square leg for a single.
2.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fourth of the over! India looking in a hurry. Short and wide this time and Yashasvi Jaiswal gets back into the crease and cuts the ball hard to find the gap to the right of point for his fourt of the over.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Holds the length back on top of the off stump. Yashasvi Jaiswal looks to pull it but hits it straight to mid on.
2.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Third of the over for Yashasvi Jaiswal! Fuller again outside the off stump and Yashasvi Jaiswal takes out the front foot and drives the ball uppish over covers and it runs away to the boundary.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Extra bounce off the surface surprises everyone. Tendai Chatara hist the length outside the off stump and gets the ball to bounce well. Yashasvi Jaiswal looks to a slog but misses the ball completely.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Yashasvi Jaiswal continues the onslaught! Tendai Chatara hits the length hard on top of the off stump and Yashasvi Jaiswal dances down the wicket and slaps the ball through covers for another boundary. Tendai Chatara calls the wicketkeeper up on the stumps.
2.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Yashasvi Jaiswal smashes the ball down the ground, through the carpet for a magical boundary. Stands tall to an inswinging fuller delivery and plays the drive straight past the bowler.
1.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bangs in short outside the off stump line and Shubman Gill stays inside the line of the ball and slaps it infront of point for a superb boundary. What a shot!
1.5 overs (0 Run) Holds the length back outside the off stump. Shubman Gill drives it straight to covers.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Hits the length hard just outside the off stump. Yashasvi Jaiswal taps it late to the left of short third and runs a single.
1.3 overs (3 Runs) Holds the length back outside the off stump line. Shubman Gill drives the ball from the crease and gets the ball into the covers gap on the longer side of the boundary. The batters run 3 runs.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bad bowling from Zimbabwe, another freebee to the Indian skipper. Blessing Muzarabani drops the ball short at the batter and Shubman Gill pulls it away towards the vacant fine leg for a boundary.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Nails a yorker on the off stump. Shubman Gill taps it from the crease straight to point.
Blessing Muzarabani to share the attack. He has been good in this series and Zimbabwe will need him to fire if they want to defend this total.
0.6 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Superb start for India as Yashasvi Jaiswal takes on Richard Ngarava and gets 3 boundaries off his over. Length ball on top of the off stump and Yashasvi Jaiswal looks to slog it but mistimes it a bit. However, gets enough power on that. The ball flies over min on and runs away for another boundary.
0.6 over (1 Run) WIDE! Wayward outside the leg stump line. The Umpire signals a wide.
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Fuller and on the pads this time and Yashasvi Jaiswal stays on the crease and flicks the ball up and over mid-wicket for a boundary on the bounce.
0.4 over (4 Runs) FOUR! FIRST OF THE INNINGS! Yashasvi Jaiswal slams a ball outside the off stump, pitched short with pace and gets the gap between covers and point this time as the ball runs away to the fence.
0.3 over (0 Run) Slower ball on a good length on top of the off stump. Yashasvi Jaiswal drops it towards covers and sets off for a single but is sent back by Shubman Gill.
0.2 over (0 Run) Pitches the ball up outside the off stump. Yashasvi Jaiswal drives it straight to mid off.
0.1 over (2 Runs) India are off the mark straight away. Richard Ngarava drops the ball short outside the off stump and Yashasvi Jaiswal stays deep in the crease and taps the ball to the left of overs for a couple to get off the mark.
