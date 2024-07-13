Zimbabwe vs India: Zimbabwe vs India 2024 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
1.5 overs (0 Run) No run.
1.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finds the gap this time!
1.3 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller and on middle, Tadiwanashe Marumani tucks it just wide of square leg for a quick single.
1.2 overs (2 Runs) On a length but on the pads, Tadiwanashe Marumani flicks it away wide of deep square leg, Khaleel Ahmed fumbles a bit and allows the second run.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! The debutant, Tushar Deshpande begins with a back-of-a-length delivery, just outside off, angling away, Tadiwanashe Marumani tries to cut it away but misses.
Tushar Deshpande, the debutant, will share the new ball attack with Khaleel Ahmed for India.
0.6 over (0 Run) Overpitched and around off, Wessly Madhevere drills it straight to mid off. Just four off the first over then!
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! A gift and Zimbabwe are underway! Khaleel Ahmed errs in his line and bowls this full but down the leg side, Wessly Madhevere just needs to get some bat on that and he does exactly that to glance it away to the fine leg fence for a boundary.
0.4 over (0 Run) Make that four! Khaleel Ahmed bowls this much full and on middle, looking for swing, gets it to shape in, Wessly Madhevere flicks it straight to square leg. He misses out there.
0.3 over (0 Run) Three dots in a row now! Pitched up and around middle, shaping in, Wessly Madhevere knocks it towards mid on.
0.2 over (0 Run) BEATEN! Khaleel Ahmed serves this a touch fuller and on the fifth stump line, holds its line, Wessly Madhevere gets drawn onto his defensive push but gets beaten on the outside edge.
0.1 over (0 Run) Good start! Khaleel Ahmed lands this on hard length and around middle, nips back in sharply with extra bounce, Wessly Madhevere watches it through and lets it go to the keeper. That was more like a Test match leave.
We are all set! India put Zimbabwe to bat first on a fresh wicket with a good new ball attack. Khaleel Ahmed will start the proceedings for India with a couple of slips waiting. Wessly Madhevere and Tadiwanashe Marumani are the opening batters for Zimbabwe. With the series hanging in the balance, the Umpires call, Let's Play!
PITCH REPORT! The pitch report indicates that it is a fresh pitch today. The groundsmen have watered it the previous day, which might result in some moisture that will benefit the pacers early on. As the game progresses, the spinners are expected to come into play. Overall, it looks like a well-balanced track, suggesting an even contest between the bat and the ball.
Tushar Deshpande, the debutant for India to share a few words now. He says that it is a dream come true for him to represent his country. Adds that he has supported the team from the hut but now it is time to perform on the pitch. Tells that he has always played with confidence in the Indian T20 League but the transition from domestic cricket took some time. Mentions that he started as a batter and it comes naturally to him but still looking to improve it. Ends by saying that the atmosphere is great and he cannot wait to step out.
Dion Myers is up for a chat. He expresses his gratitude to Tino Mawoyo for the opportunity, stating it was an amazing experience for him and his team. He highlights the thrill of performing for the country in front of such a big crowd, calling it a dream come true. Myers considers it his best international innings and emphasizes his love for Test cricket, even though he doesn't necessarily prefer to play it. He praises Test cricket as the best format due to its demands on mental ability, game fitness, and its overall challenge. Myers also mentions the joy of having his family present to witness his performance, making the experience even more fantastic.
Sikandar Raza, the captain for Zimbabwe says that they would have batted first anyway. Adds that even though this is a fresh wicket, it tends to slow down as the game goes on. Tells that the series is still alive and if they can perform to their best, the result will take care of itself. Informs they have made one change as Faraz Akram replaces Wellington Masakadza.
Shubman Gill, the skipper of India says that it's a fresh wicket and there is going to be something helpful for the fast bowlers first up and they will want to use that. He further talks about the bowling in the later half of the innings to improve and they will want to seal the win early. Ends by saying that Tushar Deshpande makes his debut in place of Avesh Khan.
Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (C), Clive Madande (WK), Faraz Akram (In place of Wellington Masakadza), Johnathan Campbell, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara.
India (Playing XI) - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill (C), Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande (In place of Avesh Khan and On Debut), Khaleel Ahmed.
TOSS - Shubman Gill has done it again. India have won the toss and elected to BOWL first. Also, Tushar Deshpande has received his maiden T20I cap and will make his debut in this game.
India, bolstered by several T20I World Cup winners, looks like a formidable side. Their top order boasts stars like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Ruturaj Gaikwad, all of whom have been in good form throughout the series. The bowling attack is a balanced mix of spin and pace, with everyone contributing effectively. On paper, India appears to be the stronger side, but the Chevrons have proven they can give the Men in Blue a run for their money. Will India seal the series, or will Zimbabwe level it at 2-2? Stay tuned for the toss and updates.
Zimbabwe stunned the visitors in the first game, taking an early lead in the series, a victory they thoroughly deserved. Sikandar Raza will once again be pivotal, having impressed with the ball but now needing to deliver with the bat. Brian Bennett has been in good form, and both Clive Madande and Dion Myers played crucial innings in the last game, positioning themselves as potential match-winners. Their pace attack, well-acquainted with the local conditions, will pose a significant challenge to the Indian batters.
Hello and a warm welcome, folks! This series has been a thrilling rollercoaster, with Zimbabwe taking an early lead, only for India to bounce back and make it 2-1. The Men in Blue will be looking to seal the series here, while the hosts will be determined to fight back and push it to a decider.
... MATCH DAY ...
