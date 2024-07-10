Zimbabwe vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Zimbabwe vs India 2024 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Zimbabwe vs India from Harare Sports Club, Harare. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
9.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled away in the gap! Width on offer, on a length, it keeps a tad bit low and turns away as well, Clive Madande reads the turn and the length well, rocks back quickly and pulls it across the line for a boundary at deep mid-wicket.
9.4 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
9.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot! Sharma serves it right underneath the bat, on off, Dion Myers clears his front leg and lofts it downtown on a single bounce for a boundary.
9.2 overs (0 Run) A bit outside off and on a length, Dion Myers cuts it straight to point off the back foot.
9.1 overs (2 Runs) 50 up for Zimbabwe! Slightly short from Abhishek on the middle, Dion Myers uses the depth of the crease but miscues his pull and the ball lands behind mid-wicket in the safe zone. Two taken.
Abhishek Sharma to bowl some left-arm offies now.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Good length this time, on off, this is punched to short mid-wicket.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Dion Myers comes ahead and pushes it down to long on for a single.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Length and outside off, Clive Madande gets it off the inner edge to square leg for a quick single.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Pushed through, full and outside off, Clive Madande presses ahead and gets beaten on the outside edge once more.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Good length and outside off, Clive Madande plays for the turn and is beaten on the outside edge as the ball keeps a bit straight.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Full in length, and on the stumps, Dion Myers gets ahead and works it to long on for one.
7.6 overs (0 Run) A googly again to follow up, on a length and on the pads, Clive Madande misses to flick it and wears on the pads.
7.5 overs (1 Run) A googly at a length, and around off, Dion Myers rocks back and cuts it to deep point for just one.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Full at the off stump, Clive Madande presses forward, and works with soft hands to cover for a quick run.
7.3 overs (2 Runs) Dragged length again, and outside off on a flatter trajectory. Clive Madande cuts it to deep point for another double.
7.2 overs (2 Runs) Quicker one at 100 kph at a good length and outside the off stump. This is punched off the back foot to sweeper cover for a brace.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Length at the stumps. Myers flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
Clive Madande walks out to bat now.
6.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND GONE! Washington Sundar with the double whammy! Half of the Zimbabwe side is in the dugout now. Washington Sundar comes from around the wicket and drops it on a fullish length, just outside off. The ball holds onto the surface a bit and turns away from the southpaw. Campbell is in his crease and tries to drive it away from the body, but ends up playing inside the line. The ball hence, takes the outside edge and Riyan Parag (Sub) does the rest with a sharp catch at first slip.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Full in length and quicker at 94 kph, around off, Dion Myers pushes it to long off for one.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Drags his length, on middle, this is worked to mid on by Myers.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Around the stumps with a slip in place, short and outside off, Johnathan Campbell reaches for it on the back foot and chops it to backward point for one.
Johnathan Campbell is the next man in with his side in huge trouble.
6.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! IN THE AIR AND TAKEN! A massive wicket for India and Washington Sundar does the trick in his very first over! Sundar darts in a fuller-length delivery, just around off, on a flatter trajectory. Sikandar Raza gets the desired length and he looks to slog it over deep mid-wicket. However, the ball skids and comes through very quickly which results in Raza mistiming the ball and not getting the distance. The ball sails straight to Rinku Singh at deep mid-wicket. Washington Sundar continues on his merry way with the ball.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Washington Sundar starts from over the stumps, turns it in from outside off on a length, Sikandar Raza goes back and slashes it cover.
5.6 overs (1 Run) A sharply turning in googly on the off, Sikandar Raza uses the depth of the crease and swats it to the leg side for a single to retain the strike.
5.5 overs (0 Run) More closer to the body this time, and it skids through quickly on off, Sikandar Raza goes back and blocks it to the pitch.
5.4 overs (0 Run) A bit slow through the air, outside off, Sikandar Raza inside edges this googly to the leg side.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A rare loosener from Bishnoi and gets punished! Drifts it down the leg side on a fuller length, Sikandar Raza sits on his knee and pulls it behind square for a boundary between deep fine and deep square leg.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Overpitched and on the middle, Dion Myers drills it down the ground for a single to the right of long on.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Starts off with a flatter and quicker one, on the middle and leg, Dion Myers backs away and blocks it down to the pitch.
