Live Updates of Today Match between Zimbabwe vs India from Harare Sports Club, Harare. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Gets the connection right this time!
9.5 overs (1 Run) Another short delivery around off, Shubman Gill punches it through covers for one.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter, full and around off, Abhishek Sharma takes a couple of steps forward and lofts it towards long off for another run.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Short again and outside off, Shubman Gill cuts it towards deep point for a run.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Wellington Masakadza sees the batter advance again and drops his length short, on middle, Abhishek Sharma has no room and works it through square leg for a single.
9.1 overs (2 Runs) Wellington Masakadza begins with a short delivery, on middle, Abhishek Sharma uses his feet and nudges it away wide of deep square leg for a brace.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Looped up and on middle, Abhishek Sharma uses his feet and drills it down the ground, it is hit really hard and deflects off the stumps at the non-striker's end to long on. They cross.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Darts this one full and on middle, Shubman Gill clips it through mid-wicket for a run.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Much better in the field this time! Quicker, full and on off, Shubman Gill drives it wide of extra covers where the fielder dives to his right to make a fine stop, he throws it back quickly to the bowler to stop the single.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted, full and on off, Abhishek Sharma taps it wide of covers for a run.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, Abhishek Sharma blocks it out.
ALERT! Abhishek Sharma walks in at number 3.
8.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Who else? It is skipper Sikandar Raza who draws first blood here! He floats this one up, full and around middle, Yashasvi Jaiswal changes his stance to go for the switch hit but fails to get under the ball, it loops up off the bottom of the bat towards point where Brian Bennett takes a dolly. Jaiswal goes back after a nice little cameo! Those quiet couple of overs compelled Jaiswal to keep up with the run rate and he ended up playing that rash switch hit. He departs on a quickfire 36.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Fullish again and on off, Yashasvi Jaiswal drives it through covers for one.
7.5 overs (2 Runs) Pitched up and around off, Yashasvi Jaiswal stays back in his crease as the keeper is up to the stumps now, drills it away wide of deep point where the fielder fails to collect it cleanly with the slide and allows a second.
7.4 overs (0 Run) In the air..safe again! Nothing is going Zimbabwe's way here! This is a slower one full and around middle, Yashasvi Jaiswal goes down across to scoop it away, but miscues it in the air, luckily for him it lands safely in front of short fine.
Zimbabwe has been absolutely sloppy in the field. This was half a chance that should've been attempted. It has led to Tendai Chatara's frustration, and rightly so!
7.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Half a chance! Tendai Chatara sees the batter advance and serves this full, keeps it away from the batter, Yashasvi Jaiswal has to reach for it but still lofts it from the middle of his bat, the ball flies wide of sweper covers, Tadiwanashe Marumani who is well inside, moves to his left and tries to grab it with his outstretched left arm but only parries it away to the fence for a boundary.
7.2 overs (1 Run) On a length and around middle, Shubman Gill flicks it through square leg for a run.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Slower one, full and angling down the leg side, Shubman Gill tries to glance it away but misses as the ball goes off his pads and rolls to the keeper.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Flighted, full and on middle, Shubman Gill drills it down to long on for one. Two quiet overs in a row for Zimbabwe now!
6.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and around off, turns away, Yashasvi Jaiswal uses his feet, fails to get to the pitch of the ball and ends up slicing it, the ball goes in the air but lands well in front of deep point. They cross.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Uppish but safe! A bit short and around middle, Shubman Gill tries to swipe it away but gets a top edge that flies over square leg for a run.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on middle, Yashasvi Jaiswal clips it through mid-wicket for a single.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Quicker one, short again and outside off, Yashasvi Jaiswal looks for the cut again but fails to connect.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Sikandar Raza starts with a flatter delivery, on off, Yashasvi Jaiswal moves back and cuts it towards backward point, he sets off for the run but is sent back just in time. The throw back to the keeper needed to be better there.
The skipper comes into the attack to stem the flow of runs now. Sikandar Raza replaces Richard Ngarava.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Pitches it up and on off, shaping in, Shubman Gill strides out to play at it but gets an inside edge onto his pads as the ball lobs up to the off side. Just one run from the last over of the Powerplay. Excellent stuff. India are 55 for no loss!
5.5 overs (1 Run) Hits the length hard this time, on middle, Yashasvi Jaiswal hops up and runs it down to third man for a single.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Four dots in a row now! This is touch fuller and on middle, Yashasvi Jaiswal only manages to block it down the pitch.
5.3 overs (0 Run) BEAUTY! Blessing Muzarabani hits the good length this time and around middle, gets it to nip away sharply, Yashasvi Jaiswal has a poke at it but gets beaten on the outside edge.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Yashasvi Jaiswal stays back and dabs it down to point.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Blessing Muzarabani serves this from 'over the wicket, full and just around off, angling away, Yashasvi Jaiswal lets it go to the keeper.
