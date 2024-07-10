Zimbabwe vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Zimbabwe vs India 2024 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Zimbabwe vs India from Harare Sports Club, Harare. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Dion Myers has played some really good strokes here! Avesh struggles with the line and offers width outside off on a length, Dion Myers climbs on the bounce and gets it between short third and backward point for a boundary.
19.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just over short third and four more!
19.3 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
19.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! THAT HAS BEEN PUNISHED! Avesh bangs it hard, on the middle, Wellington Masakadza gets the desired length to pull it away. He sets a good base for himself by transferring the weight on the back foot and deposits into the stands behind deep mid-wicket for a six.
19.1 overs (2 Runs) Full and at the stumps, Wellington Masakadza makes some room and heaves it to deep mid-wicket. A fumble there in the deep that allows them to cross for the double.
18.6 overs (2 Runs) Fuller in length and outside off, Dion Myers sits and slogs it through mid-wicket. Rinku Singh does the hard yards from deep square leg and sprints to his left and stops the ball with one hand. Excellent effort in the field. Keeps it to just a couple of runs.
18.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! 50 up for Dion Myers! His first of his T20I career! Bishnoi lands this one, right into the zone, on the middle, Dion Myers clears his front leg and spanks it behind long on for a six.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, and on the stumps, Wellington Masakadza pulls it to deep mid-wicket for one.
18.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot from Masakadza! Bishnoi pulls his length, but keeps the trajectory flat and on off, Wellington Masakadza clears his front leg and pulls it through mid-wicket for a cracking boundary.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted one on off, Dion Myers drills it down to long off for a single.
18.1 overs (2 Runs) A quicker one turning from a fuller length, outside off, Dion Myers lunges ahead and drives it through cover-point for a couple of runs.
Ravi Bishnoi (3-0-21-0) to bowl the penultimate over.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Hard length, but slow in pace, outside off, Dion Myers waits for it to arrive at him and pulls it to long on for one.
17.5 overs (2 Runs) Attempted yorker on off, Dion Myers shovels it down to the right of long off for a brace.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Hard length on off, Wellington Masakadza mistimes it with a horizontal bat in front of mid off for a quick single.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Hard into the pitch, outside off, Wellington Masakadza swivels to pull but misses.
17.2 overs (1 Run) A bit full in length, but outside off, this is worked away through covers for a single by Dion Myers.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Avesh steams in from over the stumps, and hurls it on the back of a length, on the leg stump line, Wellington Masakadza gets rapped on the gloves to short fine. A quick single taken though.
Avesh Khan is back on.
16.6 overs (1 Run) 'Round the stumps, on the pads, on a length, Wellington Masakadza pulls it to deep mid-wicket for one. An excellent spell of bowling from Washington Sundar. He remains unplayable in this series.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Just outside off on a length, Dion Myers works this one to long off for one.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Full, turning away from the southpaw very sharply, with that bounce, Wellington Masakadza goes back and cuts it past point for one.
Wellington Masakadza comes out to the middle now. Zimbabwe needs 67 in 21 balls now.
16.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! IN THE AIR AND TAKEN! Sundar gets his third wicket and breaks the crucial partnership! Washington Sundar again keeps this one away from the batter, outside off and full, turning a bit in with the turn, Clive Madande moves across off and goes for an aerial slog shot but mistimes it in the air towards deep mid-wicket. Rinku Singh with his safest pair of hands manages to keep it simple and takes a good catch. Also, Washington Sundar still hasn't conceded a single boundary as yet.
16.2 overs (2 Runs) Sundar bowls it slow and well outside off, Clive Madande lunges forward and drives it through covers for a couple of runs.
16.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Sprayed down the leg side. Wided.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on the stumps, Dion Myers skips down the track and works it to long on for one.
Washington Sundar (3-0-9-2) to finish his spell now. Zimbabwe will try to target this over.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Hard length, and deviating away from the batter, Dion Myers throws his bat at it and plays it off the inside half of the bat to the off side for a quick single.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Another slower one, on a length, and angled across. Dion Myers goes for a pull but doesn't connect again. Asking all the tough questions is Khaleel.
15.4 overs (0 Run) A slower bumper this time, deviating away from the right-hander, outside off, Dion Myers sways away and aborts to have a go at it.
15.3 overs (0 Run) On the back of a length, just around off, Dion Myers is drawn early into the shot but he somehow manages to ease it to the bowler off the inside half of the bat.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Rolls the fingers again, and angles across off, on a good length, Dion Myers fails to connect it.
15.1 overs (1 Run) A deceptive slower one, shade outside off on a length, Madande misses to connect this one to the off side and gets beaten. The ball dies before reaching to Sanju Samson who gets a bad bounce and deflects the ball to the first slip. An overthrow at the runner's end which allows them to complete the run.
Match Reports
- Zimbabwe vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Zimbabwe vs India 2024 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Zimbabwe vs India: Zimbabwe vs India 2024 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Zimbabwe vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Zimbabwe vs India 2024 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the Zimbabwe vs India 2024 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 19.5 overs, Zimbabwe, chasing a target of 183, are 158/6. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Zimbabwe vs India 2024 today match between Zimbabwe and India. Everything related to Zimbabwe and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Zimbabwe vs India live score. Do check for Zimbabwe vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.