Right then, Zimbabwe has a daunting total to chase. Surely, sloppy fielding led to a chain reaction of dropped catches, but it is now time to do the needful with the bat. With India's in-form bowling unit, it won't be a cakewalk for the Chevrons. The batters have let them down in the first two games and will have to step up big time to keep their series win hopes alive. Stay tuned, the chase is up next shortly.
Yashasvi Jaiswal is up for a quick chat. He says that he enjoyed going out there and batting. Adds that the wicket is double-paced and some balls are coming and some are not. Mentions that it is a good total on this surface. Says that they are all champions and it was an incredible experience in Mumbai. Ends by saying that he is working hard on his bowling and hopes to roll his arms soon.
Zimbabwe really needed to snag some quick wickets to put a dent in India's power-packed and reinforced batting lineup. But their fielding let them down big time, and the bowlers? Well, they were dishing out some really juicy ones. The Indian batters didn't need a second invitation, they were all over those loose deliveries like a rash. However, Blessing Muzarabani and Sikandar Raza significantly pulled things back a bit and didn't concede any boundaries in those two overs. Raza finally struck gold in his next over, snagging the first wicket and giving Zimbabwe a much-needed breakthrough. Raza wasn't done yet - he sent Abhishek Sharma packing too, breathing new life into Zimbabwe's chances. But just when things were looking up, the fielding woes struck again. Tendai Chatara fumbled a golden opportunity, letting Gill off the hook. But Muzarabani did the trick to remove him eventually. Zimbabwe, however, couldn't close off nicely and conceded 55 runs in the last 5 overs.
Then came Ruturaj Gaikwad. He steadied the Indian innings after a couple of quick wickets. Gaikwad and Gill then played it smart through the middle overs. No risky shots, just smart cricket, keeping the scoreboard ticking with singles and doubles, and only pulling the trigger when the ball was right in their wheelhouse. They both notched a solid partnership of 72 runs and looked unbothered. Shubman Gill notched up a brilliant fifty and just when he looked to go bonkers, he eventually got out on 66. Gaikwad continued with his strokeplay middling every stroke he played. Sanju Samson then provided the finishing touches and helped India to post 182.
A good finish from Sanju Samson helps India breach past the 180 mark. Some might say that with around 8 wickets in hand till the 18th over, India should've crossed 200 but those couple of quick wickets of the well-settled Gill and Gaikwad, pulled them a bit. But overall, this is a challenging total with the cracks on the surface to offer good assistance to the spinners. India kicked things off with a bang, thanks to Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal. These two were on point, making the most of any sloppy bowling that came their way. Jaiswal, back after a break, looked like he'd never left, just effortlessly finding the boundary matching stroke for stroke alongside his captain. The run flow slowed down a bit in the following overs, and Yashasvi Jaiswal got itchy feet. He tried sticking to his attacking style. But this time, he fell prey to his own aggression. Abhishek Sharma couldn't wreak much damage this time and perished sooner.
19.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sanju Samson ends the innings on a high! Blessing Muzarabani bowls this full and outside off, Sanju Samson stays leg side of the ball, reaches it nicely smacks it over extra covers for a boundary. India finishes on 182/4!
19.5 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and on middle, Rinku Singh mistimes his pull towards the mid-wicket region for one.
This has been a fine last over so far from Blessing Muzarabani. A wicket and just 6 runs. Rinku Singh comes in at number 6 with just a couple of deliveries to spare.
19.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN FINALLY! Blessing Muzarabani has his second! He pitches it up and outside off, Ruturaj Gaikwad has to reach for it and scythes it nicely, but it goes flat and in the air towards sweeper covers where Wessly Madhevere moves forward and holds on to the catch. Gaikward just misses out on his fifty but has played his part to put India in a strong position.
19.3 overs (2 Runs) DROPPED AGAIN! This has been a disaster in terms of fielding for Zimbabwe in this game. Fuller and on middle, angling in, Ruturaj Gaikwad looks to slog it away but fails to get the distance on it, it goes miles in the air towards deep square leg, Tadiwanashe Marumani settles under it but spills it out. Luckily it does not go over the ropes and only two runs is conceded.
19.3 overs (2 Runs) Goes fuller but down the leg side, Sanju Samson misses his flick, Clive Madande dives to his left and parries it to short fine. A bye is taken and it is called a wide!
19.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and well outside off, slower again, Ruturaj Gaikwad reaches for it and punches it towards deep point for a run.
19.1 overs (1 Run) In the air..safe! Blessing Muzarabani bowls a deceptive slower one, short and on off, Sanju Samson goes through his pull way early, mistimes it high in the air but it lands in front of deep mid-wicket. They cross.
A good over from India's perspective! 17 runs from the penultimate over. 180 looks within reach but surely India would love to get more than that. Blessing Muzarabani (3-0-14-1) to deliver the final over of the first inning. How much can he squeeze the Indian batters? Let's find out...
18.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 17 runs off the over! Richard Ngarava misses his mark again and bowls a low full toss this time outside off, Ruturaj Gaikwad opens the face of his bat, loses his bottom hand but manages to slice it away through point for a boundary now. 180 in sight for India now!
18.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That's really a gift at this stage! Richard Ngarava tries the slower one but serves a juicy full toss, on middle, Ruturaj Gaikwad says thank you very much and dispatches it over the long on fence for a biggie.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Overpitched and on off, Sanju Samson drills it towards mid off for a quick single.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Richard Ngarava bangs in a quick and sharp bouncer, on middle, Sanju Samson backs away and tries to pull it away but fails to connect. He thinks it is a wide but the umpire signals one for the over.
18.2 overs (2 Runs) A full toss, on middle, Sanju Samson flicks it nicely wide of deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
18.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Streaky but India won't mind that! Short of a length and on leg, Sanju Samson tries to pull it hard but gets a bottom edge that runs away past short fine for a boundary. Good start to the over!
17.6 overs (1 Run) Hard length and on middle, shaping in, Sanju Samson fails to work it away but misses, the ball deflects off his pads to the right of the keeper. A leg bye is taken.
A fine inning from the Indian skipper comes to an end! Who walks in next to bat? Sanju Samson strides out to the middle at number 5. India would expect an impactful inning from him for a stronger finish. Can India get to 180? With a lot of power hitters to follow, these two will surely try to fancy their chances now.
17.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Zimbabwe hold on to one now! Blessing Muzarabani gets his first wicket and sends back the Indian skipper. This is pitched up and around off, Shubman Gill looks to go over mid off, the shot is very much on but he just fails to get underneath the ball and slices it high in the air, Zimbabwe fans' hearts would have been in their mouth but it is their skipper Sikandar Raza who backtracks and pouches it safely. Gill goes back after an excellent knock!
17.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and around off, Ruturaj Gaikwad uses his feet and swats it towards long off for another run.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Slower one, full and on middle, Shubman Gill drills it down to long on for a run.
17.2 overs (2 Runs) In the air...and lands in the safe zone! Pulls his length back does Blessing Muzarabani, short and on the off and middle, Shubman Gill clears his front leg and pulls it over the inner ring. The ball lands behind mid-wicket and the fielder sprints from deep mid-wicket to his left and makes a good stop. Two taken in the meantime.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and outside off, Ruturaj Gaikwad slashes hard at it and gets a thick outside edge on the bounce to third man for a single.
Blessing Muzarabani (2-0-9-0) is back into the attack. He replaces Richard Ngarava.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Darts it right into the blockhole in front of the pegs, Ruturaj Gaikwad shovels it down to long on for a quick single to end the over.
16.5 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! You do not expect this at this level! This one is slower through the air, short and outside off, Ruturaj Gaikwad mistimes his cut in the air straight towards point where Tendai Chatara drops a sitter.
16.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! STRAIGHT AS AN ARROW! Sikandar Raza floats this up but serves this right in the slot, on middle, Ruturaj Gaikwad clears his front leg away and tonks it over the bowler's head for half a dozen. Raza grunts in disappointment.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Short and around off, Shubman Gill punches it through covers for a single.
16.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Up, up and away! Sikandar Raza bowls this wide of the crease, full and on middle, Shubman Gill picks it up early, gets down on one knee and nails his slog sweep over the deep mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
16.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR BYES! That beats everyone! Sikandar Raza fires in a yorker, angling into leg, Shubman Gill backs away to heave it away but misses, Clive Madande behind the stumps fails to react quickly as the ball goes through to the fine leg fence for a boundary.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and on off, Shubman Gill uses his feet and slaps it past the bowler for just one this time. Just three off the over!
15.5 overs (1 Run) Good stop! Touch fuller and on off, Ruturaj Gaikwad plays a nice straight drive wide of mid off, Blessing Muzarabani moves to his right and stops it well. He saves three for his team.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and on middle, Ruturaj Gaikwad makes room and dabs it down to point, he wants the run but is sent back.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Ruturaj Gaikwad misses out there! Richard Ngarava serves a juicy full toss, on middle, Gaikwad looks to drive it through covers but fails to beat the man.
15.2 overs (1 Run) On a length and on middle, Shubman Gill nudges it through mid-wicket for a single.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and around off, slower too, Shubman Gill backs away and only manages to bunt it down to mid off.
