Zimbabwe vs India: Zimbabwe vs India 2024 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Zimbabwe vs India from Harare Sports Club, Harare. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Slower one again, on a length and on off, Clive Madande taps it past point for one.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Pace off, full and on middle, Dion Myers tucks it through mid-wicket for a run.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and around off, Clive Madande guides it through point for a single.
14.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! TWO IN TWO! Zimbabwe are not gonna go down without a fight! This is short and on leg again from Dube, Clive Madande this time uses his feet and tries to pull, gets a top edge that flies over the fine leg fence again for half a dozen runs.
14.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Into the crowd! Shivam Dube lands this short but down the leg side, begging to be hit away, Clive Madande does exactly that and helps it on its way over the fine leg fence for a much-needed biggie. Zimbabwe will try to make this over a big one now!
14.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and on middle, Dion Myers pulls it with not much timing through square leg for a single.
Will Dube continue? Yes, he will. Clive Madande and Dion Myers will surely fancy their chances on the sixth bowler and try to exert pressure. But, it is still a very long way to go. Zimbabwe needs 89 from the last 6 overs.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and around middle, Dion Myers goes down to scoop it away but gets a top edge that falls in front of short fine. They cross.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Goes short again and on off, Dion Myers bunts it down to covers.
13.4 overs (2 Runs) A googly now, full and on middle, Dion Myers nudges it wide of deep mid-wicket where a fumble allows the second run.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Gets it through! Ravi Bishnoi continues with his shorter length, but gives a bit of width this time, Dion Myers moves back and cuts it with excellent timing and between point and covers for a boundary. That also brings up the 50-run partnership between these two batters.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Short again and on off, Dion Myers punches it straight to extra covers.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter, short and around off, Clive Madande stabs it towards cover for a single.
Change in bowling? Yup, Ravi Bishnoi (2-0-13-0) is back and replaces Abhishek Sharma.
12.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Streaky but Zimbabwe won't mind at all! 11 runs off the over! Shivam Dube bangs this one into the pitch again and outside off, Dion Myers tries to reach for it and swings hard across the line, gets a top edge that flies over the keeper for four more runs.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and on middle, Clive Madande heaves it on the bounce to deep mid-wicket for one.
12.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Splits the fielders in the deep! Short of a length and on middle, no pace at all, Clive Madande waits for it this time and pulls it away nicely, he picks the gap between deep square leg and deep mid-wicket for a one-bounce four.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Clever bowling! Shivam Dube follows the batter and serves this full and well outside off, takes pace off again, Clive Madande is a long way across off and tries to whip it away but misses it.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Slower one, full and on middle, Dion Myers eases it towards long on for a run.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Shivam Dube starts his spell with a short ball, on middle, Clive Madande pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Continues from around the wicket, flattens it up outside off, and full in length, Dion Myers rocks back, bends low and goes for a cut but misses. Sanju Samson collects it sharply behind the stumps. End of the 12th. Zimbabwe need 108 from the last 8 overs.
11.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Gets in the gap again! Abhishek Sharma drags his length back once more, on middle, Dion Myers has enough time to rock back and swats it away wide of deep mid-wicket for four more runs.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Quicker, short again and on off, Clive Madande guides it towards third man for one.
11.3 overs (2 Runs) Goes short and around off, Clive Madande cuts it away wide of sweeper covers for a brace.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Darts in a yorker, on middle, Dion Myers drives it to long on for a single.
11.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Powered away! Floated, full and around off, Dion Myers fetches for it and drills it hard down the ground, long off is a bit wide and has no chance of stopping that. Another boundary!
10.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter, full and angling into leg, Dion Myers tucks it through square leg for one. Just three off the over!
10.5 overs (0 Run) Flighted, full and on middle, Dion Myers knocks it down the pitch.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on off, Clive Madande strides out and guides it wide of short third for a run.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter in length once more, on off, Clive Madande tries to pull it hard but loses his shape and miscue it towards mid-wicket.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Floated, short again and on middle, Dion Myers makes room and punches it through covers for a single.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Quicker, short and around off, Dion Myers stabs it to the leg side.
