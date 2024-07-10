Zimbabwe vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Zimbabwe vs India 2024 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Zimbabwe vs India from Harare Sports Club, Harare. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (2 Runs) Wellington Masakadza lands this one full and outside off, Ruturaj Gaikwad drives it to long off for a single. to end the over.
14.5 overs (0 Run) A bit full in length, and on leg, Ruturaj Gaikwad attempts a paddle sweep but misses and the ball brushes off his thigh pad.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on the middle, Shubman Gill bends low and pulls it to deep fine for one.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Lands it full and at the stumps, Ruturaj Gaikwad flicks it nicely along the ground to deep mid-wicket for a single.
14.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shot! Wellington Masakadza bowls a loopy-delivery outside off and on a dragged length, Ruturaj Gaikwad moves away from the line to open up the off side for him and pins the cut shot though the cover-point gap for a boundary.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Around the wickets, full and outside off, Shubman Gill plants his front leg ahead and drives it along the carpet to long off for an easy single.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Slower in pace this time, outside off and on a good length, Ruturaj Gaikwad skips down the track and eases it in front of the covers and straightaway wants a single. Shubman Gill, though sends him back with a loud call. There was never a run there.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Slightly on the shorter length, angling on the leg stump, Shubman Gill charges ahead and works this away to fine leg for one.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length again and outside off, Shubman Gill cuts it but finds backward point this time.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A brilliant half-century for the Indian skipper! He will be surely mighty pleased to get that one after a couple of quiet outings. Back of a length and just outside off, Shubman Gill covers the defence and guides it with a delicate cut past the short third for a boundary.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, and on off, Gaikwad pulls it to deep fine for a single.
13.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Balance and placement! Top notch! A gentle-pace delivery on the middle and leg, on a length, Ruturaj Gaikwad gives the bowler the charge and stays leg side of the ball. He swings the bat inside out with a steady head and also maintains his shape. And gets it over the covers and gets a boundary.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Low full toss on offer now, Ruturaj Gaikwad drives it to long on for one.
12.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sloppy, really sloppy in the field there! Lands it fuller in length, and at the stumps, Ruturaj Gaikwad drills it down the ground to the right of long off. Dion Myers at long off moves to his right, bends low to pick it up but casually parries it away to the fence.
12.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! 100 up for India in style! Wessly Madhevere serves a juicy half-volley in front of the pegs, Ruturaj Gaikwad skips down the track and thumps it over long on for a six.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Dragged length, on the middle, Shubman Gill bends low and hits it to deep mid-wicket for one.
12.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! LAUNCHED! Around the stumps, full and on the middle, Shubman Gill clears his front leg and slogs it over cow corner for a six.
12.1 overs (1 Run) A low full toss on the middle, Ruturaj Gaikwad swipes it across towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Full in length and on off, Shubman Gill pushes it to cover to end the over.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle, Shubman Gill closes the bat's face a bit early this time and gets it to the bowler off the leading edge.
11.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smashed away down the ground! Pulls his length a bit does Wellington Masakadza, on a length and around off, Shubman Gill reads the ball well and flat-bats it down the ground for a cracking boundary.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Drops it full and around off, Ruturaj Gaikwad clears the inner ring over covers and gets a single at deep extra cover.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Slower and angling on the off stump, Ruturaj Gaikwad strides forward and hits it back to the bowler.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on the stumps, Shubman Gill cuts it to sweeper cover for a single.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Full, and outside off, Gaikwad looks to drive it down the ground but gets an inside edge to square leg.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Shubman Gill pulls it to deep mid-wicket and calls for two but gets only a single.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Back to over the wicket and outside off. Gaikwad nudges it to backward point for a single to get off the mark.
Ruturaj Gaikwad comes out to the middle now.
10.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! IN THE AIR...AND TAKEN! Sikandar Raza gets his second wicket and removes the centurion of the previous game! Sikandar Raza bowls on a flatter trajectory on the middle, Abhishek Sharma gets his eyes lit up seeing that short-pitched delivery. He uses the depth of the crease to pull it over deep mid-wicket but the ball is a bit closer to the body and hence, he fails to generate the required timing to power it over the fence and the ball carries straight into the hands of Tadiwanashe Marumani patrolling the deep mid-wicket boundary. He falls on 10.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Flats it up, outside off, on a length, Abhishek Sharma is quick to go back and cuts it straight to point.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Hurls it on a fuller length, and spins into the batter on the leg, Shubman Gill works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
