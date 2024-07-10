Zimbabwe vs India: Zimbabwe vs India 2024 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Zimbabwe vs India from Harare Sports Club, Harare. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Absolute peach!
4.5 overs (0 Run) Pitches it up and around off, Sikandar Raza steers it towards point. Really good stuff from Khaleel Ahmed.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and on the fifth stump line, Sikandar Raza does not have much room and mistimes his cut to cover-point.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Touch fuller, on off, Sikandar Raza pats it down to point.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and around off, gets it to angle away, Sikandar Raza tries to play at it but the ball just zips past the outside edge.
4.1 overs (1 Run) On a length and around off, Dion Myers steers it through backward point for a single.
3.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulls it with disdain! Avesh Khan decides to go for another short ball, on middle, Sikandar Raza gets the anticipated length and gets on top of the bounce, and hammers it away to the deep mid-wicket fence for four more runs.
3.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot! Avesh Khan bangs this into the pitch and around off, Sikandar Raza takes a step back to transfer his weight and pulls it away to the deep mid-wicket fence for a boundary.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Short of a length but down the leg side, Sikandar Raza winds up for the hook but lets it go in the end. Wided.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length outside off. Raza loses grip off the bottom hand as he mistimes the pull to mid on.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Oh, this one jags back in very sharply. Avesh pitches it around off on a length and nips back into the middle. Sikandar Raza is caught off guard and takes a blow right around the box.
3.2 overs (2 Runs) Pitched up and around off, Sikandar Raza drives it firmly past short covers for a brace.
A sensational piece of athleticism from Ravi Bishnoi. These catches win you matches. India is right on the top. The Zimbabwean skipper, Sikandar Raza comes out to the rescue at number 5.
3.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! It's a plane! It's a bird! No, it's flying Ravi Bishnoi! Absolutely stunning catch from him and every Indian player goes to appreciate it. Avesh Khan serves this full and outside of, Brian Bennett throws his bat at it and slices it hard, the ball flies in the air over point, Ravi Bishnoi there times his jump to perfection and plucks it out of thin air with both hands. Zimbabwe three down now! Brian Bennett departs without doing much damage this time.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Loose stroke! Khaleel Ahmed serves this full and well outside off, inviting the batter for the drive, Dion Myers obliges and flashes hit blade at it but gets beaten on the outside edge.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, Dion Myers blocks it out on the off side.
Khaleel Ahmed eventually gets the better of Tadiwanashe Marumani. Zimbabwe are rocked early again. With two down, Dion Myers is in at number 4.
2.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Khaleel Ahmed has the last laugh here! He pitches it up and around middle, Tadiwanashe Marumani stays back and tries to loft it over mid on but fails to get the elevation and the bat twists in his hands as well. He ends up hitting it straight to Shivam Dube who takes an easy catch at mid on. Marumani goes back after hitting a few lusty blows and Zimbabwe is in a spot of bother now.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Goes a bit fuller and angling down the leg side, Tadiwanashe Marumani sits down and tries to swipe it away but misses.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good battle going between these two! Short of a length and well outside off, Tadiwanashe Marumani gets the chance to free hs arms and crunches it over point for a boundary.
2.1 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Khaleel Ahmed bowls this on a good length and just around off, gets it to nip away a bit, Tadiwanashe Marumani tries to cut it away but fails to connect.
1.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brian Bennett gets off the mark in style now! Avesh Khan tries to go for another short one but this one does not bounce that much, Brian Bennett gets on top of that and pulls it away nicely towards the deep square leg fence for a boundary.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Play and miss again! Good length and in that channel outside off, Brian Bennett stays back and has a poke at it but misses it completely.
1.4 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Avesh Khan hits the length hard, gets some extra bounce again, shaping in as well, Brian Bennett tries to guide it away from his body but gets beaten on the outside edge.
1.3 overs (1 Run) In the air...safe! Avesh Khan sees the batter back away and bangs this short again, Tadiwanashe Marumani gets cramped for room but still goes for the pull shot, miscues it in the air but it lands safely in the mid-wicket region. They cross.
1.2 overs (1 Run) On a length and around leg, Brian Bennett misses his flick as the ball goes off his pads wide of the keeper. A leg bye is taken.
An early exit for Wessly Madhevere this time and Zimbabwe's opening partnership inconsistencies continue. Brian Bennett is in at number 3.
1.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Avesh Khan draws first blood with a soft dismissal! He begins with a back-of-a-length delivery around off, takes off a bit, Wessly Madhevere hops in the air and tries to punch it over the covers, but the ball gets big on him and ends up lobbing it straight to short covers where Abhishek Sharma makes no mistaken. Early blow for Zimbabwe!
Avesh Khan to bowl the second over of the run chase.
0.6 over (4 Runs) FOUR! He connects this time alright! Khaleel Ahmed bangs this into the pitch but this one sits up nicely for the batter, Tadiwanashe Marumani swivels and pulls it away towards the deep mid-wicket fence, the ball teases the fielder but trickles away for a boundary. 9 runs off the first over!
0.5 over (0 Run) Khaleel Ahmed bowls this on a good length and on middle, shaping in sharply, Tadiwanashe Marumani tries to pull but the length is not right fo that shot, he misses to get hit on the pads again.
0.4 over (0 Run) Back of a length and angling into leg, Tadiwanashe Marumani tries to hook it away a bit too hard, loses his shape and misses to get hit on the thigh pads. He wants the run but is sent back and rightly so.
0.3 over (4 Runs) FOUR! That is good intent! Fuller one this time and just around off, Tadiwanashe Marumani skips down the rack and lifts it over mid off for the first boundary of the chase.
0.2 over (0 Run) Extra bounce now! Khaleel Ahmed hits the hard length and just outside off, Tadiwanashe Marumani tries to cut it away but is a bit late on the shot and the extra bounce beats him as well.
0.1 over (1 Run) Wessly Madhevere and Zimbabwe are underway straightaway! Khaleel Ahmed starts with a fuller delivery, a hint of inswing, Wessly Madhevere strides out and tucks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
