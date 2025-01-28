Shawn Michaels stole the spotlight during the contract signing between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens on Saturday Night's Main Event. Not long ago, Rhodes defeated Owens in a brutal match but after the match, Kevin executed a package piledriver on Cody leading to his hospitalization and their battle turned to rivalry. During the contract Signing, Kevin Owens was seen showing combative attitude and Michael as the special guest referee for the event gave Kevin a 'Sweet Chin Music' to teach him a lesson for his behaviour. In spite of Kevin's actions, the event went smoothly and the contract was signed.

Timeline of Contract Signing between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens

Nick Aldas was not present for the contract signing and in turn, Shawn Michael stepped in as the official for the event. The Heartbreak Kid received a warm welcome from the fans. While fans cheered for Rodes and booed for Owens during their entry, the commentators showed their discontent for Owens considering his provocative remark against them.

Michael asked both the competitors to sign for their upcoming match. While Cody signed instantaneously, Owens made taunting comments about Rhodes in reference to Rhodes' accusation of him taking the easy way out, referencing Owens' match at WWE Bash in Berlin. Cody, ignoring Owens' remarks, simply demanded Owens to sign the contract which he did, but Owens warned him of pending Smackdown at the Royal Rumble.

After the signing, Michael directed both the competitors to surrender their titles temporarily. Afterward, Owens attempted a sneak attack on Rhodes, but Michael intervened, causing Owens to retreat. Owens retaliated by attempting a Package Piledriver on Shawn, but Cody interrupted and delivered a superkick. In response to Owens' disruptive behavior, Michael, in anger, delivered a 'Sweet Chin Music'.