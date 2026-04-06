Just as excitement for WrestleMania 42 was building, an unexpected twist emerged, with the company reportedly deciding to cancel the match between Rey Mysterio and Gunther. What had been built as a classic "David vs Goliath" battle has reportedly been scrapped due to a severe injury sustained by the Master of the 619. The injury is said to have occurred during a physical encounter on the 26 January 2026 episode of Monday Night Raw. Medical evaluations later confirmed that Mysterio suffered multiple fractured ribs on both sides. The extent of the injury makes it impossible for him to be fit in time for WrestleMania in Las Vegas in two weeks' time.

Despite Rey's legendary resilience and desire to compete at Allegiant Stadium, the medical team has ruled him out, citing the high risk of further internal damage.

In a swift move to preserve the card, WWE officials have announced Seth Rollins as the replacement. This change is also a massive tactical shift for the event. While Mysterio vs Gunther was a sentimental story of an underdog fighting for respect, Gunther vs Rollins is a high-octane battle between two powerful figures in the WWE Universe.

Gunther has spent the last year cementing his "Career Killer" reputation, recently dispatching icons such as Goldberg and John Cena. In Rollins, he faces a desperate opponent looking to reclaim his spot at the top of the mountain.

While the loss of Mysterio's presence is a blow to the nostalgia factor of this year's "Showcase of the Immortals," the substitution ensures that Gunther will face another strong opponent.

Fans may be disappointed to see that the storied career of Rey Mysterio has hit another roadblock, but the prospect of Seth Rollins attempting to dismantle "The Ring General" keeps the excitement around the fixture intact.

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