Former WWE star Paige is still one of the most talked-about female wrestlers even after stepping away from full-time wrestling. She became famous because of her fearless attitude, unique in-ring style, and strong connection with fans. Paige made history at a young age and helped bring major attention to WWE's women's division during her time with the company. Her wrestling journey inspired many young female wrestlers around the world.

Even after dealing with injuries and career setbacks, Paige has continued to stay active in the entertainment world. She regularly appears in interviews, online shows, fan conventions, and social media content. Fans still follow her closely because of her honest personality and openness about her struggles both inside and outside wrestling. Her popularity has remained strong over the years, proving that she is still an important name in the wrestling industry.

Paige's Net Worth and Current Salary in 2026

In 2026, Paige's estimated net worth is believed to be between $4 million and $5 million. Most of her earnings came from her successful WWE career, merchandise sales, sponsorships, and special appearances. During her time in WWE, Paige was considered one of the company's biggest female stars, which helped her earn a strong salary and additional bonuses.

Although she no longer wrestles regularly, Paige still earns money through social media platforms, streaming, interviews, podcasts, and fan events. She also benefits from brand collaborations and entertainment projects outside wrestling.

Paige's personal life and relationship status

Paige's personal life has always interested wrestling fans. She was previously engaged to musician Ronnie Radke, and their relationship often made headlines online. These days paige keeps most of her private life away from the public spotlight, but fans still remain curious about her relationship status.

Paige was born in Norwich, England, and grew up in a wrestling family. She started wrestling at a young age and later became one of WWE's youngest champions. Over the years, she has also spoken openly about her injuries, mental health struggles and career problems. Many fans respect her for being honest about the difficult moments in her life.