The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Friday lifted the suspensions of Olympic medallist Aman Sehrawat and junior grappler Neha Sangwan, who were barred for turning up overweight at major international championships earlier this year. The development means that both wrestlers will be able to enter the auction for the upcoming edition of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL). Paris Games bronze medallist Aman was suspended for being overweight during the World Championships in Zagreb, Croatia, in September, while Neha faced action after her disqualification from the Junior Worlds in Samokov, Bulgaria, in August.

Both wrestlers were served show-cause notices - Aman on September 22 and Neha on August 25 - and their replies were received on September 28 and September 18, respectively.

The coaches appointed for the Zagreb event were also issued notices.

According to WFI, the wrestlers, in their written submissions, termed the incident their first lapse and assured the federation that such violations would not recur.

A meeting of the WFI Disciplinary Committee on November 13 examined their replies and noted that both athletes have a strong track record of performances at the international level. The committee recommended a lenient view in light of their past achievements.

Accepting the recommendation, WFI president Sanjay Kumar Singh issued an order lifting their suspensions and allowing them to participate in all future competitions.

The federation, however, cautioned that any repeat offence relating to weight management or discipline would attract "stricter disciplinary action."