Three-time Olympian Vinesh Phogat is set to make her return to competitive wrestling with a switch to the 57kg weight class, as she gears up for the National Open Ranking Tournament 2026 in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, scheduled from May 10 to 12. The national meet will mark Phogat's first competitive appearance since the Paris 2024 Olympics and will serve as a crucial step towards qualifying for the upcoming Asian Games in Japan, set to take place from September 19 to October 4, as per Olympics.com. The 31-year-old Indian wrestler had earlier announced her retirement a day after failing to make weight for the gold-medal bout at the Paris 2024 Olympics. However, in December last year, she reversed her retirement decision, setting her sights on the LA 2028 Olympics.

Vinesh, a member of the renowned Phogat sisters, had made it to the final of the women's 50kg event at Paris 2024, securing her spot with a series of impressive victories.

She beat Tokyo 2020 champion Yui Susaki of Japan, 2019 European Championships gold medallist Oksana Livach of Ukraine and Pan American Games winner Yusneylis Guzman of Cuba en route to the Paris 2024 final.

Vinesh has frequently switched weight categories, driven by a mix of injuries and domestic competition.

Vinesh began her career in the 48kg weight class, where she earned an Asian Games bronze in 2014 and a silver at the Asian Championships in 2015. In the lead-up to the Rio 2016 Olympics, she fluctuated between weight divisions before ultimately competing in the 48kg category at the Games.

In the following years, Vinesh competed in the 55kg and 53kg weight classes, with her most notable success coming in the latter, where she achieved significant victories on the international stage.

Vinesh claimed gold medals at both the 2018 Asian Games and Commonwealth Games in the 53kg category, where she also earned her two World Championship medals. This weight class saw her compete at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The upcoming event in Gonda will now mark her fifth weight-category shift - and her first outing in 57kg.

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