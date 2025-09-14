In a big setback to the Indian wrestling contingent, Olympic medallist Aman Sehrawat was on Sunday disqualified from the World Championship in Zagreb after being found overweight. In an embarrassing development, Aman, who won a bronze at Paris Games last year, was found overweight by 1.7kg during the weigh-in ahead of the competition in men's freestyle 57kg.

"It's unfortunate and surprising that Aman could not maintain his weight. He was overweight by 1700 grams when he stood in the weight scale. This is not acceptable, actually. How did he get so much extra weight is beyond us," a source within the Indian contingent told PTI from Zagreb.

Aman had reached Zagreb, Croatia, on August 25 for an acclimatisation camp along with other Indian wrestlers and had enough time to make weight.

The 22-year-old Aman, who trains at the famed Chhattrasal stadium, was one of the strong medal contenders among Indians.