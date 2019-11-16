 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Wrestling

Will Do Everything Possible To Make India Proud In Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia

Updated: 16 November 2019 21:26 IST

Bajrang Punia was honoured with the "Indian Personality Of The Year - Sports" award during the Indo Arab Leaders Summit & Awards 2019 in Dubai.

Will Do Everything Possible To Make India Proud In Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia
Bajrang Punia has sealed qualification for the Tokyo Olympics next year. © Twitter

Star Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia is focussing on delivering his best at the Tokyo Olympics and has said that he will do everything possible to make India proud at the showpiece event. Bajrang and world powerlifting champion Mahant Gaurav Sharma have been honoured during the Indo Arab Leaders Summit & Awards 2019 in Dubai. While Bajrang was awarded the 'Indian Personality of the Year-Sports' award, Gaurav got 'Visionary Leaders of the Year-Sports' award. Bajrang said: "I want to thank the organizers for honouring me with this prestigious award. Such awards give motivation to the athletes." 

"I have qualified for Tokyo Olympics and will do everything possible to make my nation proud," he said.

Gaurav too sounded delighted after receiving the award and said: "I can't express the feeling. It is really great. I felt emotional after receiving the award. Powerlifting is a sport which people don't know much but I am happy through my achievements, people will surely opt for this sport. I also want to thank my guru Dronacharya awardee coach Bhupinder Dhawan sir for helping me in achieving my dream."

Gaurav was recently conferred the prestigious Mahatma Gandhi Leadership Award in London. He is a 'mahant' (priest) in a temple in Chandni Chowk. In 2007, he had won four gold medals at the Commonwealth Championships in New Zealand. He had clinched two gold medals at the 2016 World Championships in England.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Bajrang Punia Wrestling
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
Bajrang Punia
Bajrang Punia's Coach Gets Wrestling Federation Of India Contract Till 2020 Olympics
World Wrestling Rankings: Deepak Punia New No. 1 In 86kg, Bajrang Punia Loses Top Spot In 65kg Category
World Wrestling Rankings: Deepak Punia New No. 1 In 86kg, Bajrang Punia Loses Top Spot In 65kg Category
Bajrang Punia Advocates For Wrestling To Be Made The National Sport
Bajrang Punia Advocates For Wrestling To Be Made The National Sport
Bajrang Punia Says World Wrestling Championship Bronze Motivation For Upcoming Challenges
Bajrang Punia Says World Wrestling Championship Bronze Motivation For Upcoming Challenges
World Wrestling Championships: Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya Win Bronze For India
World Wrestling Championships: Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya Win Bronze For India
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.