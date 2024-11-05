Indian wrestler-turned-politician, Vinesh Phogat, hung up her boots after the heart-breaking disqualification from the Paris Olympics. Vinesh looked set to win at least a silver medal in the 50kg freestyle wrestling category at the 2024 Games but failed the mandatory weigh-in by 100 grams and was disqualified by the authorities. Vinesh even fought against the decision in the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) but didn't get the verdict in her favour. Later, the ace wrestler decided to quit the sport.

However, on Monday, Vinesh shared a post on Instagram, hinting at a return to the mat. She wrote: "I agree that you are tired today. I agree that you are the injured bird today. But you still have courage. You are still alive for the goal."

An ad-hoc division of the CAS had on August 14 rejected her appeal against a gut-wrenching disqualification from the final for being 100gm overweight, a decision that evoked a sharp reaction from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). The CAS on Monday published a detailed decision, furnishing reasons why Vinesh's appeal was rejected.

"The problem for the Athlete is that the Rules are clear as to the weight limit and are the same for all participants. There is no tolerance provided for -– it is an upper limit. It does not even allow for the weight of the singlet. It is clearly up to an athlete to ensure that they remain below that limit," the CAS said.

"There is no dispute that the Applicant was above the weight limit. She gave the above evidence clearly and directly at the hearing. Her case is that the amount of excess was 100g and that a tolerance should apply as this is a small excess and explicable for reasons such as drinking water and water retention, in particular during the pre-menstrual phase."

The 29-year-old Vinesh was disqualified on the morning of the women's 50kg freestyle final.

The decision on her appeal was rendered after three postponements.

