The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) vs Wrestlers saga is showing no signs of an end. Despite a probe committee being formed to investigate the accusations of 'sexual harassment' against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, there hasn't been any development on the matter. In fact, now Vinesh Phogat, one of the wrestlers demanding the removal of Brij Bhushan from the wrestling body, has claimed that a member of the probe committee is leaking 'sensitive information' to the press. Phogat has demanded strict action be taken against the person.

In a post on Twitter, Phogat said that a certain member of the oversight committee has allegedly leaked the contents of the complaint to the media. Phogat also questioned the 'attitude of the person against women'.

"It has come to my recent awareness that a sportsperson member of the Oversight Committee has been allegedly leaking contents of the complaint of sexual harassment while reading certain media reports since yesterday. Being a sports person it is extremely disheartening to see a fellow sports-person member of the Oversight Committee has behaved so recklessly. Their attitude towards women is evident from such behaviour," she wrote.

Requirement of action against a member of oversight committee for leaking sensitive information to the press. @ianuragthakur pic.twitter.com/cUPDDUXhaf — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) February 26, 2023

"It is even more appalling that this sportsperson is a member of both the committees enquiring upon the sexual harassment allegations against high-ranking office bearers of the WFI. All this has placed great mistrust towards the committee proceedings. | am feeling let down at the not just weak but also strategic attempts of this committee member towards what should have been a fair and just investigation. I request that strict action be taken against the member for using his position in such a manner and that they should be immediately removed from the committee.

"The concern is not limited to the proceedings of this investigation itself as I'm sure that the former President is finding support from this member. This member has been acting against the interest of women from day one. The lack of empathy and insensitivity displayed by this sportsperson was shocking during the proceedings of the committee. I request this matter to be investigated and all necessary actions to be taken immediately," the post added.

It was also recently reported that the Sports Ministry is annoyed with the country's top wrestlers for opting out of multiple international events amid the ongoing stand-off with the Wrestling Federation of India.

