Star Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has accused authorities of deliberately blocking her return to competitive wrestling as the deadlines for the Asian and World Championships trials near. Vinesh, who hung up her boots after the Paris Olympics heartbreak, took a U-turn on her retirement last December. Speaking to The Indian Express, Vinesh said that while she was preparing to enter next month's National Open Ranking tournament, she was unable to register because the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) portal stated that registrations had already closed.

Vinesh also revealed that while she tried reaching out to the WFI regarding the issues, the governing body is yet to respond to her.

"I am hoping to make a comeback at the National Open Ranking Tournament. The registration for it was open until April 30. However, when I tried to register, the portal said it was now closed. I have been trying to contact the administrative staff of the federation, but they haven't responded to my calls," said Vinesh.

Vinesh said she also faced similar hurdles at the Federation Cup, alleging that the selection criteria were changed at the 11th hour.

"I intended to compete there, too, but the team selection criteria were changed at the last minute, so I couldn't take part. It feels like this is a deliberate attempt to stop me from competing, especially since this is an important tournament to remain in contention for the Asian Games and World Championship selection trials," she added.

However, WFI chief Sanjay Singh refuted all the allegations made by Vinesh, insisting that many wrestlers faced the registration issue.

As per WFI's Asian Games selection policy, only medal winners from the 2025 National Championships and the 2026 Federation Cup are eligible to compete in the senior selection trials. However, those who can secure medals at the Open Ranking tournament will earn a place in the national camp, which could also boost their bid to qualify for the trials.

"We received similar complaints from other wrestlers, too. They got in touch with our staff, and their issues were resolved. We are not going to stop anybody from competing, and the tournament remains open for everyone," said Singh.

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