The #MeToo battle between some of India's most decorated wrestlers and the chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, continues, with the Sports Ministry also getting involved. While a 5-member oversight committee has been formed to run WFI's day-to-day operations until the probe is over, wrestlers like Vinesh Phogat are hopeful of their grievances being addressed. While the WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has denied all allegations levied against him, Vinesh has taken to Twitter, suggesting her belief is still intact.

"Truth can be troubled but not defeated," Phogat wrote in a tweet, originally in Hindi.

सत्य को परेशान किया जा सकता है लेकिन पराज़ित नहीं। — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) January 24, 2023

After protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar for a few days, the wrestlers have ended their protest, having claimed to have gotten certain assurances from the Sports Ministry.

The wrestlers ended their protest after a breakthrough was achieved during a marathon second round of talks with Thakur late on Friday night.

"The WFI president will not discharge his duties and stay away from day-to-day affairs of WFI. The day-to-day working of WFI will be looked after by the Oversight Committee till their mandated duration and it will also probe the serious allegations against WFI and its chief," Thakur said.

"The Oversight Committee will be under the chairmanship of world champion Mary Kom. Along with her, Yogeshwar Dutt, MOC member and Dronacharya awardee Trupti Murgunde, fomer TOPS CEO Rajagopalan and former ED Teams, SAI Radica Sreeman will be part of the committee.

"In the next one month, this committee will probe into the sexual allegations and other charges after talking to all parties and submit its report. Till then all the day-to-day decisions and workings of WFI will be taken care of by this committee," he had added.

The agitating wrestlers, including young Anshu Malik, Sangeeta Phogat and Sonam Malik among others, started the sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar here on Wednesday and demanded the sacking of the WFI chief.

The wrestlers also demanded that the WFI be disbanded immediately and a new panel is formed, including grapplers in it.

With PTI inputs

