Sonam Malik Wins Gold At World Cadet Wrestling Championship, Neelam Bags Bronze

Sonam Malik bagged a gold medal at the World Cadet Wrestling Championship in Athens © Olympic Press Twitter
Young Indian wrestler Sonam Malik bagged a gold medal at the World Cadet Wrestling Championship in Athens, Greece while Neelam settled for a bronze. Competing in the 56kg category, the 15-year-old Sonam defeated Japanese Sena Nagamoto 3-1 in the final. She took a 2-0 lead in the first round and then conceded a point in the second round before adding one more towards the end of the bout.
Neelam, competing in the 43kg category, defeated Roxana Alexandra of Romania 6-4 in the bronze medal bout.
Topics : Wrestling
