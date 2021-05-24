Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar feels the arrest of two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar has tarnished the image of the sport in the country. Sushil was arrested from the Mundka area in the national capital along with his associate Ajay, who was with him on a two-wheeler. Sushil Kumar is a prime accused in a case of the alleged murder of wrestler Sagar Dhankar at Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi on May 4. WFI Assistant Secretary said Sushil has damaged the sport of wrestling globally.

Vinod feels irrespective of what happens to Sushil, the image of wrestling has been damaged.

"As of now let the law take a call on him, whether he is guilty or innocent but what has happened is not good especially for wrestling. Sushil was the person who worked hard and brought wrestling on height and helped aspiring wrestlers," Vinod told ANI.

"We don't know what is the truth is, whether he has done something wrong or not that law will make clear but the federation has sympathy with him. Till the time he is not been declared culprit or innocent, the federation will not take any decision," he added.

The WFI Assistant Secretary also informed that the governing body has set up a meeting with the WFI President regarding the matter.

"We will have a meeting with federation's president regarding Sushil Kumar soon and then decide but as of now it's a matter of court and let the court decide," said Vinod.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police on Monday said the Delhi Police Crime Branch will investigate the case related to the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl that led to the alleged murder of a 23-year-old wrestler Sagar.

Promoted

A Delhi Court on Sunday granted six days of police custody of Sushil Kumar. A non-bailable warrant was issued against 38-year-old Sushil and others in the case relating to the alleged killing of the 23-year-old wrestler.

According to the police, Sushil while crossed the borders of as many as seven states and union territories during the last 18 days before his arrest.