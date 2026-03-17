Overcoming "self-doubts", Meenakshi Goyat shocked Antim Panghal to book her place in the Indian women's team for the next month's Asian Championships, handing the two-time World Championship medallist a rare defeat at home. Having lost to Antim three times in the trials before, Meenakshi put up a display of solid defence, eking out an impressive 'win by fall' after leading 6-2 against the Asian Games bronze medalLIST, who has literally owned the 53kg weight category since the departure of iconic Vinesh Phogat.

Meenakshi often had Antim in a headlock position, never allowing her to play to her strength -- aggressive and attacking game.

Antim went for a double leg attack in the beginning but Meenakshi denied her fancy rival and even created a position from where she pushed for a 'pin'.

Meenakshi executed a takedown to go on board while Antim retaliated with a point. The 21-year-old then attempted single leg attacks but Meenakshi stayed solid in her defence. With a push-out point Antim made it 2-2.

In the second period, Meenakshi effected consecutive takedown moves to go up 6-2. With nine seconds to go, Meenakshi managed to push Antim on the mat with a solid grip and succeeded in pinning the three-time Asian Championship medallist.

In utter disbelief, Antim did not get up, staying on the mat on her back. Meenakshi, who could not stop smiling, came and offered a hand to her superior rival.

The 25-year-old Meenakshi, who is a two-time national champion, trains in Sonepat under former national coach Kuldeep Malik. She has competed in 50kg a number of times but is now settled in 53kg.

"It's really fun winning the trials. I am enjoying the moment," Meenakshi said, aware of her achievement.

"I could play my game today. I would lose to big names in the past despite being well-prepared but this time I didn't let it slip. I always had these doubts in mind about my own capabilities but I have overcome that mental block. She (Antim) also made mistakes and I cashed in on," said Meenakshi, the daughter of a farmer from Jind.

The chirpy wrestler said how she spent the night before with positive affirmations.

"I did not want to waste this chance. Till midnight I was imagining that I have won and won by technical superiority. I was telling myself that I have already won and I am going to Asian Championships," said Meenakshi, who has trained under a number of coaches in her career.

"My family also supported and kept telling me that I have nothing to lose and all to gain. I have practised my moves so many times that by muscle memory my defence stayed strong, I did not give her my leg. Every time she attacked my leg went back, away from her reach," she said, explaining the strategy and preparation.

Kuldeep's son Ajay, who also trains Meenakshi said, "We were confident from the beginning. We had been planning for long.

Before the stunning defeat, Antim had won both her bouts by technical superiority -- against Riya and Juli -- without conceding a single point and in quick time.

Meenakshi had also won both her bouts by technical superiority -- against Gouri and Anjli, without losing a point.

The Asian Championships are slated to be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan from April 6 to 11.

The Suplex Throw

Also putting up an impressive show was Neelam who claimed her spot in the Indian team in the 50kg weight class.

Neelam's suplex throw which she effected against Shivani during her 7-3 win was easily the 'move of the day'. Neelam got a grip of Shivani's waist, arched backward, lifted her and landed on her back.

Neelam outclassed Priyanshi in the final, winning by technical superiority.

In other categories there were no surprises with Sir Chhotu Ram Akhada's Mansi Ahlawat (62kg), and Manisha Bhanwala (57kg) emerging winners after winning against the rivals from the same centre in Rohtak that runs under Mandeep Singh.

Since the formidable Manisha Bhanwala has now moved down to 57kg from 62kg, not many wrestlers entered the weight class. It featured only three competitors.

Hanshika (55kg), Neha Sangwan (59kg), Monika (65kg), Mansi Lather (68kg), Harshita (72kg) and Kajal (76kg) were the other winners.

Men's squad: Ankush (57kg), Aman Sehrawat (61kg), Sujeet Kalkal (65kg), Abhimanyu (70kg) Jaideep (74kg), Sandeep Mann (79kg), Mukul Dahiya (86kg), Puneet Kumar (92kg), Vicky (97kg), and Dinesh (125kg).

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)