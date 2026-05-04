Backing Vinesh Phogat, Dronacharya Awardee and veteran coach Mahavir Singh Phogat raised serious concerns over the state of wrestling infrastructure and administration in India, stressing the need for proper implementation of rules, better training facilities, and an end to internal conflicts among players. He emphasised that consistent development—not occasional success—along with access to quality coaching and equal opportunities, is crucial for the growth of the sport.

“The rules and provisions of the sport must be implemented properly. Performing well just once a year does not make much difference. Even today, there is neither proper training nor adequate facilities for players. Many athletes are still forced to practice in fields.

"The biggest issue is the infighting and disputes among players—be it Vinesh, Sangeeta, or Vijender. Everyone wants to choose their own coach, but what's important is the appointment of good and qualified coaches who can truly motivate players," Mahavir Singh told IANS.

"There are stadiums and grounds in Delhi and nearby regions, but it is important for players to access them and train regularly. Athletes should also perform well at the school and college level. We have participated at the national level multiple times, and our coach has also contributed to the national team.

Our stadiums in Bhalgarh and Delhi are also providing opportunities to players. What is needed is equal opportunity for everyone, and proper utilisation of the facilities and infrastructure that the government is building.”

Earlier, Vinesh Phogat revealed for the first time that she is one of the six women wrestlers who filed a formal complaint of sexual harassment against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Breaking her silence while the matter remains sub-judice, Phogat also issued a stern warning to the Central Government and the Sports Ministry regarding the upcoming National Open Ranking Tournament scheduled to be held in Gonda, which the stronghold of Brij Bhushan.

In a video she shared on social media, Vinesh stated that while Supreme Court guidelines protect the identity of victims to preserve their dignity, she felt compelled to speak out due to the current circumstances.

Addresing the issue, Wrestling Federation of India president Sanjay Singh assured that the federation is taking full responsibility while ruling out any last-minute changes to the tournament venue.

“If Vinesh is worried about her safety, let me assure her that I am taking personal guarantee of that. Also, we have UWW-approved referees who officiate and all trial bouts are recorded, so there is no chance of any bias,” Singh told in a statement.

“Do you think it is fair to change the venue and disturb the whole schedule when about 1500 wrestlers have entered the tournament and made their travel and stay arrangements and have not raised any objections regarding the venue and their safety. Why WFI should do it and put participating wrestlers to inconvenience.”

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Tushar Deshpande's Brilliant Final Act Ensures Thrilling Win For RR Over Gujarat Titans