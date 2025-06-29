Former wrestler Babita Phogat participated in the 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' initiative in New Delhi. She expressed her disappointment over the absence of wrestling in the Commonwealth Games 2026. She highlighted the challenges faced, particularly for women wrestlers, and emphasised the potential for India to win more medals if wrestling were included. While speaking to ANI, Babita Phogat said, "I have been a three-time Commonwealth medalist, and I feel very sad because it was very difficult for us, especially for women's wrestling. We had a chance in 2010, and we have played continuously since then, up until 2018-2022. It is a sad thing that there is no wrestling in the Commonwealth. If there was wrestling, our country would have won more medals."

In a massive blow to India's medal chances, cricket, field hockey, badminton, wrestling, among others, have been dropped from the programme for the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, which will be held from July 23 to August 2, 2026.

The sporting event's return to the Scottish city after a 12-year absence would not be as bright for the Indians, as some of their best medal-scoring sports have been removed from the schedule. The CWG 2026 will feature only 10 sports across four venues placed within an eight-mile corridor.

The 10-sport itinerary for Glasgow 2026 includes athletics (track and field), swimming, 3x3 basketball, track cycling, weightlifting, lawn bowls, artistic gymnastics, netball, boxing and judo. The para variants of the first five will be part of the integrated para programme at the 2026 CWG.

Four venues will host the game, including Scotstoun Stadium, Tollcross International Swimming Centre, Emirates Arena (which features the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome), and the Scottish Event Campus (SEC).

The list of sports for the 2026 CWG is way thinner than the 2022 edition in Birmingham, which had 20 sports.

