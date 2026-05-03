Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat is set to make a long-awaited return to the mat, but her comeback has been overshadowed by controversies. On Sunday, she expressed serious concerns over athlete safety and competitive integrity at an upcoming wrestling ranking tournament in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, which is Brijbhushan Sharan Singh's stronghold. The 2018 Asian gold medallist said,"I don't want any privilege or special treatment. I only want that results should reflect the hard work of athletes on the mat. Which referee officiates which match, how points are awarded, who sits as mat chairman-everything could be controlled," she said, suggesting undue influence from individuals close to Singh. She further claimed that both the government and the sports ministry have failed to intervene, effectively allowing such conditions to persist.

In a big revelation, Vinesh said,"I am one of the six victims of sexual harassment who filed case against Bhushan Sharan Singh, the former president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI)", referencing the case currently under judicial scrutiny.

The 31-year-old highlighted the psychological strain of competing in what she described as a hostile environment.

"For a woman athlete, it is very difficult to compete in such a situation. We already carry the pressure of expectations-from our teams and from the country."

She added that the mental burden could impact her ability to perform at her best, raising broader concerns about athlete welfare in Indian wrestling.

Wrestling Federation of India President Sanjay Singh told NDTV, "I take responsibility for Vinesh's security. It must also be noted that 1,200 athletes are participating there, and 1,199 of them have no complaint. Only she has raised an issue. Thirdly, no referee linked to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will take any decision in the matches there. All referees will be from the Wrestling Federation of India, so her doubts and suspicions are baseless."

Since her last competitive outing, Phogat has also stepped into politics. She won the assembly elections from Julana in Haryana on a Indian National Congress ticket in October 2024, adding another dimension to her public life.

Despite her new role, she emphasized that her commitment to wrestling remains unchanged. Phogat, who will compete in the 57kg category after previously featuring in 50kg and 53kg divisions, has been out of action since the Paris Olympics 2024. 18 months later her focus is firmly on a comeback and an Asian Gold later this year

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