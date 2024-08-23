Women wrestlers continued to raise the Indian tricolour high at the ongoing U17 World Wrestling Championships on Thursday as four gold medals were secured by the contingent. For India, Mansi Lather (women's freestyle 73 kg), Pulkit (women's freestyle 65 kg), Neha Sangwan (women's freestyle 57 kg) and Aditi Kumari (women's freestyle 43 kg) secured gold medals, as per Olympics.com. So far, India has secured six medals in the competition, including two bronze medals by Ronak Dahiya (greco-roman 110 kg) and Sainath Pardhi (greco-roman 51 kg).

The World Championships are being played at the Princess Sumaya Bint al-Hasan Arena in Amman, Jordan. They started on August 19 and will be running till Sunday, August 25.

In the competition, the matches are taking place in all disciplines, men's freestyle, Greco-Roman and women's freestyle with each of them offering medals in 10 different weight categories. Four medals per weight category are being awarded.

Indian wrestlers are competing in 29 of 30 medal events, with 10 in greco-roman, 10 in men's freestyle wrestling and nine in women's freestyle.

At the last year's championships, India had secured one gold, seven silver and three bronze medals, making it 11 medals.

After her medal win, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini congratulated Mansi for her medal.

जींद के जुलाना क्षेत्र के लजवाना कलां गांव की लाडली बेटी मानसी लाठर ने जॉर्डन के ओमान में चल रही अंडर 17 वर्ल्ड कुश्ती चैंपियनशिप में देश के लिए गोल्ड मेडल जीता है।



U17 वर्ल्ड चैंपियन बनने पर बेटी को बधाई एवं उज्जवल भविष्य के लिए शुभकामनाएं ???????????? pic.twitter.com/FVd3O8BMDD — Nayab Saini (@NayabSainiBJP) August 22, 2024



Indian wrestlers at U17 World Wrestling Championships 2024:

Men's freestyle: Shivam (45kg), Harsh (48kg), Kartik (51kg), Jaiveer Singh (55kg), Sitender (60kg), Sagar (65kg), Nishant Ruhil (71kg), Vevik (80kg), Sunny (92kg), Jaspooran Singh (110kg)

Advertisement

Greco-Roman: Kedar Kamble (45kg), Bikash Kacchap (48kg), Sainath Pardhi (51kg), Samarth Mhakave (55kg), Gaurav (60kg), Anuj (65kg), Sachin Kumar (71kg), Nishant Phogat (80kg), Lucky (92kg), Ronak Dahiya (110kg)

Women's freestyle: Bala Raj (40kg), Aditi Kumari (43kg), Shrutika Patil (46kg), Muskan (53kg), Neha Sangwan (57kg), Rajnita (61kg), Pulkit (65kg), Kajal (69kg), Mansi Lather (73kg).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)