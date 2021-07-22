Young Indian wrestler Tannu sealed the crown in a dominant fashion, grabbing the 43kg title without conceding a single point as the country's spectacular run continued at the Cadet World Championship, on Thursday. The final initially seemed to be a gripping contest but Tannu soon turned it into a one-way traffic with her all-round game and won it by fall against Belarus' Valeryia Mikitsich. It was the third victory by fall in four bouts for Tannu, who was class part in the field.

Scoring was slow with the wrestlers tangled in body locks at the start but Tannu found a way to attack from the left of the Belarusian.

Tannu is the third Indian to emerge world champion at this event, where Aman Gulia (48kg) and Sagar Jaglan (80kg) took titles in men's freestyle competition to propel India to the Team championship title for the first time in the history.

Another Indian, Varsha won the bronze medal in the 65kg category with a victory by fall against Turkey's Duygu Gen. India finished on top with 147 points, ahead of mighty USA (143) and formidable Russia (140).

On Saturday, Komal will also be in contention for world title as she reached the 46kg final after beating Belarus' Sviatlana Katenka by technical superiority.

She will take on Azerbaijan's Ruzanna Mammadova. Nitika (61kg) and Harshita (69kg) though lost their semifinal bouts and will not fight for bronze medals.