 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Wrestling

Bajrang Punia Says World Wrestling Championship Bronze Motivation For Upcoming Challenges

Updated: 21 September 2019 15:12 IST

Bajrang Punia said that the World Wrestling Championships will work as motivation for him in future competitions.

Bajrang Punia Says World Wrestling Championship Bronze Motivation For Upcoming Challenges
Bajrang Punia won the bronze medal on Friday in World Wrestling Championships. © Twitter

Bajrang Punia has insisted that he will not consider the bronze medal he won at the 2019 World Wrestling Championships as "victory", but will use it as a motivation to perform better in the future. "Sometimes defeat teaches you something which even a victory cannot. I will not consider this bronze medal as a victory for myself but will use it as an inspiration to face upcoming challenges. Jai Hind. Jai Bharat," Punia tweeted on Saturday. On Friday, the 25-year-old fought back from a 0-6 deficit to defeat Mongolian Tulga Tumur Ochir 8-7 in the 65kg bronze medal bout in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. This was Punia's second consecutive medal at the senior World Championships and his third overall.

Along with Punia, Ravi Kumar Dahiya also bagged bronze in the 57kg category after he beat Iran's reigning Asian champion Reza Atri 6-3 to win his maiden Worlds medal.

Both Punia and Dahiya had sealed a spot at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by qualifying for the bronze medal round.

This took India's haul to three medals at Nur-Sultan with Vinesh Phogat winning bronze in the women's 53kg category. The last time India won as many medals was in the 2013 World Championships and one more can make this the country's best-ever performance in the prestigious event.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Bajrang Punia Wrestling
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Bajrang Punia won the bronze medal in World Wrestling Championships
  • Along with Punia, Ravi Kumar Dahiya also bagged bronze in 57kg category
  • Both Punia and Dahiya had sealed a spot at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Related Articles
World Wrestling Championships: Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya Win Bronze For India
World Wrestling Championships: Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya Win Bronze For India
World Wrestling Championships 2019: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
World Wrestling Championships 2019: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
World Wrestling Championships: All Eyes On Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat
World Wrestling Championships: All Eyes On Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.