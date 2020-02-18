 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Wrestling

Asian Wrestling Championships: Sunil Kumar Wins India's First Greco-Roman Gold In 27 Years

Updated: 18 February 2020 21:25 IST

Sunil Kumar defeated Azat Salidinov of Kyrgyzstan 5-0 in the 87kg summit bout to win India's first Greco-Roman gold medal in Asian Wrestling Championships in 27 years.

Asian Wrestling Championships: Sunil Kumar Wins Indias First Greco-Roman Gold In 27 Years
Sunil Kumar outclassed his opponent 5-0 in the final of Asian Wrestling Championships. © PTI

Sunil Kumar on Tuesday overpowered Azat Salidinov of Kyrgyzstan 5-0 in the 87kg summit bout to win India's first Greco-Roman gold medal in Asian Wrestling Championships in 27 years. Entering the gold medal bout after a come-from-behind victory in the semifinal, Kumar comprehensively defeated his opponent in the final of 87kg category at the KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium in Delhi. 

Earlier, Kumar was down 1-8 in his semifinal bout against his Kazakh opponent Azamat Kustubayev but made a great comeback, grabbing 11 points on the trot to win the bout at 12-8. 

In 2019 also, Kumar had made it to the final and ended with a silver medal. 

Another Indian, Arjun Halakurki won a bronze in Greco-Roman 55kg, his first medal at his first senior international event. 

Arjun was leading 7-1 against Iran's Naserpour but lost 7-8 in the semifinal.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Wrestling
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sunil Kumar defeated Azat Salidinov 5-0 in the 87kg Greco-Roman final
  • He won India's 1st Greco-Roman gold medal in the competition in 27 years
  • Arjun Halakurki won a bronze in Greco-Roman 55kg
Related Articles
Asian Wrestling Championships 2020: Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat To Lead Indias Challenge
Asian Wrestling Championships 2020: Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat To Lead India's Challenge
Asian Wrestling Championships: Chinese Contingent Denied Visas Due To Coronavirus Outbreak
Asian Wrestling Championships: Chinese Contingent Denied Visas Due To Coronavirus Outbreak
India Grant Visas To Pakistani Wrestlers For Asian Championships In New Delhi
India Grant Visas To Pakistani Wrestlers For Asian Championships In New Delhi
Royal Rumble: Fans Go Berserk As Edge Returns To The Ring After 9 Years. Watch
Royal Rumble: Fans Go Berserk As Edge Returns To The Ring After 9 Years. Watch
Vinesh Phogat Questions Selection System For Sports Awards After Padma Snub
Vinesh Phogat Questions Selection System For Sports Awards After Padma Snub
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.