Sarita Mor and Sushma Shokeen won bronze medals for India in their respective women's freestyle weight categories at the Asian Wrestling Championships 2022 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia on Thursday. Two-time Asian Champion Sarita Mor won two of her four group matches in the 59kg division to finish third in the field of five grapplers. Sarita lost to eventual gold medallist Sara Natami of Japan via technical superiority and suffered a narrow 2-1 loss to Shoovdor Baatarjav of Mongolia in her first two matches.

The Indian then bounced back to defeat Dilfuza Aimbetova of Uzbekistan via technical superiority and Diana Kayumova of Kazakhstan 5-2 to take bronze.

In the 55kg weight category, Sushma Shokeen lost her matches to Umi Imai of Japan and Otgonjargal Ganbaatar of Mongolia via technical superiority.

Shokeen then blanked Altyn Shagayeva from Kazakhstan 5-0 and Uzbekistan's Sarbinaz Jienbaeva 12-0 to finish third in the group of five.

The remaining Indian women wrestlers - Manisha (50kg), Sonika Hooda (68kg) and Sudesh Kumari (76kg) - in action on Thursday failed to bag medals.