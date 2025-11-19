Adani Sportsline-owned Gujarat Giants on Thursday announced that they have retained Australian players Ashleigh Gardner and Beth Mooney ahead of the 2026 WPL mega auction, with head coach Michael Klinger saying the duo possess qualities that reflect the team's playing ethos. Ashleigh captained GG in WPL 2025 and scored 243 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 164, with 18 sixes-the most by any batter in the tournament. She also picked up eight wickets at an economy rate of eight. Beth, meanwhile, amassed 237 runs in nine innings at a healthy strike rate of 128, including two half-centuries during the 2025 season.

"We played an exciting brand of cricket last season, and while parting ways with some players is always tough, it's part of the league's evolution. We've retained two strong players who reflect our playing ethos, and we're eager to add fresh energy at the auction to take the team forward," said head coach Michael Klinger in a statement.

The retentions of Ashleigh and Beth for INR 3.5 crore and INR 2.5 crore respectively come on the back of the franchise's maiden playoff appearance in the 2025 WPL. The team will now aim to fill 16 slots at the mega auction happening in New Delhi later this month.

"With the first-ever mega auction for the WPL, we are entering an exciting new phase for women's cricket. Our focus is to keep our competitive core intact while opening opportunities to build further around these two players at the auction. We have a clear vision of the squad we want to build," said Sanjay Adesara, Chief Business Officer, Adani Sportsline.

GG has released Harleen Deol, Kashvee Gautam, Bharti Fulmali, Laura Wolvaardt, Deandra Dottin, Tanuja Kanwar, Dayalan Hemalatha, Danielle Gibson, Meghna Singh, Phoebe Litchfield, Mannat Kashyap, Prakashika Naik, Simran Shaikh, Sayali Satghare, Priya Mishra, and Shabnam Shakil.